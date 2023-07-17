trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump

by Brett Samuels - 07/17/23 12:16 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/17/23 12:16 PM ET

A major evangelical leader in Iowa argued Monday that a gathering of religious conservatives last week showed many voters are ready to “turn the page” from former President Trump.

Bob Vander Plaats, president of The Family Leader in Iowa, offered his takeaways from the group’s summit in Des Moines last Friday. He said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley “intrigued and impressed,” while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was “inspired and on message.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), he said, was “in command and validated his leadership bona fides.”

Vander Plaats said the biggest win was Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signing a heartbeat abortion bill at the event, while the “biggest loss” belonged to Trump, “as it becomes more clear … people want to turn the page.”

Vander Plaats has long been a leading evangelical figure in Iowa, which will host the first caucuses on the GOP primary schedule next January. He has endorsed the last three winners of the Republican caucuses, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2016.

He has been critical of Trump in recent months as the former president pursues the Republican nomination in 2024, but Vander Plaats has yet to endorse a particular challenger.

Trump drew blowback in Iowa last week by skipping the Family Leadership Summit, which was attended by most major 2024 Republican presidential candidates, and by attacking Reynolds on social media over her decision not to endorse a candidate in the primary.

The former president is set to attend a town hall event in Iowa Tuesday hosted by Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary Bob Vander Plaats Kim Reynolds Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  4. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  5. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  6. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  7. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  8. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  9. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  10. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  11. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  12. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  13. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  14. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  15. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  16. Hannity rips Christie as ‘media darling of the hard left’
  17. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  18. Turning Point attendees meet Asa Hutchinson with boos, chants of ‘Trump’ 
Load more