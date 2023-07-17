Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her

Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came close to beating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterms, raised three times more than the incumbent in second-quarter fundraising as he seeks a 2024 rematch.

Frisch’s campaign reported bringing in $2.6 million from April through June, which is more than triple Boebert’s roughly $818,000, the Colorado Sun reports.

It’s the second quarter in a row Frisch has outraised Bobert — he raised $1.7 million in the first quarter, while Boebert reportedly brought in around $764,000.

Frisch’s campaign earlier this month said the second-quarter amount they raised breaks the record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”

Frisch lost his challenge against Boebert in the 2022 midterms by 546 votes. The difference of less than half a percentage point triggered an automatic recount, but he conceded to Boebert before the recount was finished.

Frisch then launched a 2024 bid for Colorado’s third congressional district against Boebert in February, positioning himself as a moderate alternative to the conservative Trump ally.

Polling in recent months has indicated the possible Frisch-Boebert rematch again could be a close race.

The Hill has reached out to the Frisch and Boebert campaigns for comment.