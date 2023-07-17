Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came close to beating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterms, raised three times more than the incumbent in second-quarter fundraising as he seeks a 2024 rematch.
Frisch’s campaign reported bringing in $2.6 million from April through June, which is more than triple Boebert’s roughly $818,000, the Colorado Sun reports.
It’s the second quarter in a row Frisch has outraised Bobert — he raised $1.7 million in the first quarter, while Boebert reportedly brought in around $764,000.
Frisch’s campaign earlier this month said the second-quarter amount they raised breaks the record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”
Frisch lost his challenge against Boebert in the 2022 midterms by 546 votes. The difference of less than half a percentage point triggered an automatic recount, but he conceded to Boebert before the recount was finished.
Frisch then launched a 2024 bid for Colorado’s third congressional district against Boebert in February, positioning himself as a moderate alternative to the conservative Trump ally.
Polling in recent months has indicated the possible Frisch-Boebert rematch again could be a close race.
The Hill has reached out to the Frisch and Boebert campaigns for comment.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.