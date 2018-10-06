Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway

Today marks the unofficial start of the 2020 presidential primary season.

Prospective Democratic candidates hoping to launch a White House bid will be out in full force campaigning for midterm candidates this weekend and into the homestretch these next 30 days.

The would-be candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) Cory Booker (N.J) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) — will be crisscrossing the country to help candidates in tight races as Democrats aim to win back the House and Senate.

The midterm campaigns are a tryout of sorts for 2020, strategists say.

“Campaigning vigorously in the midterms for candidates means you can test your appeal to enthusiastic voters in states and districts that may be hard to get to during the course of a presidential race,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle. “You also hope that the candidates you’re supporting — win or lose — may repay the favor.”

“It also helps expand fundraising terrain,” he added.

Democratic strategist Eric Jotkoff said the networking is equally as important.

“Every hand you shake is a potential volunteer for a 2020 run,” Jotkoff said. “Every person you talk to is a potential grass-roots donor. Every candidate you help is a potential endorser. And every press clip you get while campaigning for others helps boost your name ID.”

This weekend, Booker — who garnered headlines with his staunch opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — will be in Des Moines, Iowa, which holds the first Democratic caucus in January 2020. The New Jersey Democrat will headline the party’s annual fall gala — formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner — on Saturday night.

“He’s coming off a time when he got lots of exposure, and this event should be good for him,” said one Democratic strategist who has worked on presidential campaigns. “It adds some momentum.”

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Booker said he intentionally hasn’t gone to Iowa because of the speculation on whether he would run for president.

“I think it’s irresponsible for anybody really to be focusing needed energy on an election two years and two months from now, as opposed to an election just two months from now,” Booker told the Register in early September. “Let’s put it this way: The pathway to getting a check and balance to the president of the United States, it has to go through Iowa. And that’s why I have to go through Iowa."

Harris — who has also been front and center on the Kavanaugh hearings and is often mentioned as a potential front-runner in the 2020 race — will be in Ohio this weekend to campaign for Democrats like Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayTrump official's past racial comments spark revolt at agency Consumer bureau union chief says official should be fired over racism blog posts Dems rebuild blue wall in Midwest MORE and Betty Sutton, who are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownCook Political Report shifts three Senate races toward Republicans Trump official's past racial comments spark revolt at agency Consumer bureau union chief says official should be fired over racism blog posts MORE.

Harris’s office has already telegraphed that she’s in demand, announcing that the California senator will travel to Arizona to campaign for Rep. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D) Senate bid and for other races in the state. She’ll travel to Wisconsin the following weekend to stump for Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinChristine Blasey Ford has a credibility problem 'Crony-ing' over spilled milk Obama backs 260 Democrats in second wave of midterm endorsements MORE’s reelection campaign.

“Her star is definitely on the rise, and that’s reflected in this schedule,” the Democratic strategist said.

Other would-be candidates are also hitting the road. Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor, will be in New Jersey to stump for Josh Welle, who is challenging 19-term Rep. Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithTrump's move on unethical fetal tissue experimentation isn't enough For Poland, a time for justice On The Money: Broad coalition unites against Trump tariffs | Senate confirms new IRS chief | Median household income rose for third straight year in 2017 | Jamie Dimon's brief battle with Trump MORE (R).

Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyWarren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Peter King: Trump, Sanders 'tapped into anger in both parties' Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears MORE (D-Md.) — who has already announced his candidacy for president and has spent considerable time in Iowa — will appear at campaign events in Texas.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderHolder: Sessions has weakened himself as attorney general by ‘taking what he has taken’ Rosenstein fiasco raises the stakes in midterms for DOJ’s future Why must everything Rosenstein be filled with drama? MORE will be in Georgia on Sunday for Stacey Abrams’s gubernatorial run before traveling to North Carolina for a two-day visit starting on Monday.

Other prospective candidates will dive into midterm action next week: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandPossible 2020 Dems react to Kavanaugh securing votes needed for Senate confirmation Legal obstacles to pursuing tax charges against Trump family Warren participates in anti-Kavanaugh demonstration MORE (D-N.Y.) will be in Georgia on Monday to campaign for Abrams and other candidates across the state.

Warren will also be in Georgia for a string of events for Abrams on Tuesday.

Biden, meanwhile, begins his midterm push later in the week, on Friday, when he will travel to Indiana to campaign for Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyMcConnell: Kavanaugh fight a 'wake up call' ahead of November election Kavanaugh secures votes needed for Senate confirmation Biden to headline rally for Donnelly in Indiana MORE, a moderate Democrat who could get a much-needed boost by a visit from the former vice president. He’ll also campaign alongside retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, at a local fish fry.

“Biden is one of the few Democratic candidates who can go into red districts and draw a crowd, and that is good for a potential candidacy, especially when everyone is running so far left,” the strategist said.