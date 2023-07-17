trending:

Campaign

Reynolds dodges question on being DeSantis’s running mate

by Lauren Sforza - 07/17/23 2:22 PM ET
FILE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa., on March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) dodged a question Monday about potentially being GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s running mate if he won the Republican primary.

“Well, thank you for the question,” Reynolds said when Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt asked her about DeSantis possibly considering her as a running mate. “I appreciate the comments. But look, I’m so focused. We are implementing the boldest universal school choice plan in the country. I just called a special session last week. This last week we passed the fetal heartbeat bill, and I actually cut state government and I cut 21 agencies from my Cabinet and we’re implementing our alignment bill.”

“So I’m busy working on being governor of the great state of Iowa, and I’m already working on cutting taxes again next year. So that’s my focus right now,” she added.

DeSantis said Saturday that he would consider Reynolds as his running mate after former President Trump criticized her for staying “neutral” during the 2024 GOP primary.

“Of course,” DeSantis said when asked whether he would consider Reynolds. “I mean, she’s one of the top public servants in America.”

DeSantis said during the event in Ankeny, Iowa, that Trump’s attacks on Reynolds were “totally out of hand and totally unnecessary.”

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

Reynolds had already dismissed the possibility of joining a presidential ticket earlier this year, telling the Des Moines Register that she was not interested in it.

