McConnell: Kavanaugh fight a 'wake up call' ahead of November election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellProtester who confronted Flake in elevator: He’s 'torn between his conscience and his party' GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (R-Ky.) said Friday night that the fight over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was a "wake up call" ahead of the November midterm elections.

"It's a wake up call to why it's important to hold the Senate. You know the Senate's in the personnel business," McConnell told Fox News's Laura Ingraham.

McConnell's comments come as the Senate is poised to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The expected vote will give Republicans their second Supreme Court victory in as many years and a significant win roughly a month before the midterm election.

McConnell added on Friday night that he would use the fight over Kavanaugh's nomination to "remind everybody about the importance of the Senate" heading into the fall elections.

"These are lifetime appointments with conservative men and woman who believe that the job of a judge is to interpret the law as its written," McConnell said.

Republicans are heading into November with a largely favorable map. Democrats are defending 10 seats in states won by President Trump Donald John TrumpHeitkamp releases ad explaining Kavanaugh no vote Trump mocks Al Franken over resignation: He folded ‘like a wet rag’ O'Rourke not 'interested' in Obama endorsement MORE in 2016. Republicans, by comparison, are defending one seat in a state won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Health Care — Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families —New Iowa plans can disqualify those with pre-existing conditions | Health groups press Azar over funding for migrant children | Map breaks down opioid deaths by state, county Russian official with ties to lawyer in Trump Tower meeting dies in helicopter crash Hatch says Trump 'may have to' release his tax returns MORE—Nevada, held be Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerOvernight Health Care — Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families —New Iowa plans can disqualify those with pre-existing conditions | Health groups press Azar over funding for migrant children | Map breaks down opioid deaths by state, county Planned Parenthood targets Dean Heller on Kavanaugh comments in ad GOP sacrifices women and House Republicans with Kavanaugh plan MORE (R).

Only one Democratic senator is expected to vote for Kavanaugh on Saturday, Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinKavanaugh in op-ed defends getting ‘emotional’ GOP senator may miss Kavanaugh vote for daughter’s wedding Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter MORE (D-W.Va.). Manchin, who is running for reelection in a state Trump won by 42 points, announced his support on Friday.

Democratic Sens. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampHeitkamp releases ad explaining Kavanaugh no vote Bitter partisan battle over Kavanaugh enters final chapter Protesters confront Manchin: 'How do you know how I’m going to vote' on Kavanaugh MORE (N.D.) and Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyBiden to headline rally for Donnelly in Indiana Heitkamp to vote 'no' on Kavanaugh Poll: Democratic incumbent Donnelly holds slim lead in Indiana Senate race MORE (Ind.), who are also up for reelection in states won by Trump, both joined Manchin last year in voting to confirm Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee.

Heitkamp and Donnelly have both said they will vote against Kavanaugh.