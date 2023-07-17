trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Scott Walker urges Trump to attend GOP debate: ‘This guy dominates the stage’ 

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/17/23 4:13 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/17/23 4:13 PM ET
AP Photo/Scott Bauer
Ousted Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker talks to The Associated Press on Friday, Jan 4, 2019, in Maple Bluff, Wis, as he prepares to leave office, making way for Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) says he thinks it would be a mistake for former President Trump not to attend the upcoming Republican presidential primary debates as the former president threatens to skip it.  

“[The race] is certainly his to lose right now. He’s an unconventional candidate. When some people talked about him not going to the upcoming debate in August in Milwaukee — I think that would be a mistake,” Walker told CNN’s Dana Bash on “Inside Politics” on Monday.

Trump has not committed to the first GOP presidential primary debate, set to take place next month in Milwaukee.

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said last week on “The Hill,” on NewsNation that the former president was “unlikely” to participate in at least the first two debates, citing polling that shows Trump as the far-and-away front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination.

A recent Morning Consult poll found 56 percent of potential GOP primary voters back the former president.  

“Even with the lead, I think right now, the more he’s out there, directly engaged with the other candidates, the better off for him,” Walker said.

Walker ran against Trump in the Republican presidential campaign in 2016, before he dropped out of the race. The former Wisconsin governor said, as he saw in the first or second debate in 2016, “this guy dominates the stage.”  

“Even if you got a great record, that only gets you on the stage,” he said. “You got to be equally as bold when you go out and make the case to American voters. And Donald Trump did that eight years ago.”

“And he’s a prize fighter: Prize fighters belong in the ring defending their title, and that’s where you should be today,” Walker said.  

The Republican National Committee says candidates must vow to back the eventual GOP presidential nominee to debate, which Trump has refused to do so far, stating it would “depend on who the nominee was.”  

Republican lawmakers have expressed mixed opinions on Trump potentially skipping the debate, with some fearing it could be a bad look for the party if the front-runner fails to attend.

Tags Donald Trump GOP debate Republican primary Republican primary debate Scott Walker Scott Walker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  4. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  5. Democrats condemn RFK Jr. over ‘reprehensible’ COVID-19 remarks
  6. Ex-Trump chief-of-staff Kelly says second term would be ‘nonstop gunfight’ 
  7. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  8. DeSantis looks to reset campaign amid signs of weakness
  9. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  10. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  11. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  12. RFK Jr.’s sister condemns ‘deplorable and untruthful’ remarks about ...
  13. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  14. Democratic super PAC launches ad hitting GOP on reproductive rights ahead of ...
  15. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  16. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  17. The Republicans’ culture wars are dooming the party to failure
  18. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
Load more