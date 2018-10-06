Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November

ADVERTISEMENT Though Republicans hold a favorable Senate map, they are fighting historical headwinds as they try to keep control of Congress. They hope Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the deeply partisan fight over his nomination will help their party and give their base a shot in the arm.

Taking a media victory lap Saturday in the wake of the confirmation fight, the normally tight-lipped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pledged to tout the fight over Kavanaugh––and the win for Republicans––in the final four weeks of campaigning before the Nov. 6 elections.

"It certainly had a good impact for us. Our base is fired up. We finally discovered the one that would fire up the Republican base that we didn't think of it, and the other side did it,” McConnell said reporters during Kavanaugh’s vote.

McConnell told The Hill in an interview Saturday that he was thrilled that his GOP colleagues weren’t “intimidated by the mob that descended on the Capitol and harassed our members at their homes and in the halls,” predicting the all-out brawl over Kavanaugh would ultimately help unify Republicans and electrify GOP voters.

“I’m doubly upbeat after this Supreme Court fight, which has been like a shot of adrenaline in our campaigns,” he added in the interview

The pieces for Kavanaugh's confirmation, which had seemed to be a lock for most of the summer before falling into question amid sexual assault allegations last month, didn't fall into place until Friday, the day before the final vote.

McConnell said he wasn’t sure if they had the votes to get Kavanaugh through a key Friday vote to advance his nomination until the 10:30 a.m. vote began—an out-of-character decision for a leadership team that generally doesn’t bring things to the floor without knowing the expected outcome of a vote.

Kavanaugh’s smooth nomination was all-but derailed after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. The allegations, which Kavanaugh denied, raised fresh questions about whether he would ultimately withdraw, a possibility that the president played down amid the firestorm.

Republicans hold a slim 51-seat majority and that they are hoping to expand in November. But McConnell acknowledges they’re locked in a “knife fight” in several states that will make or break if they keep their majority: Arizona, Nevada, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and Florida.

McConnell argued Saturday that the GOP base is “on fire,” recalling that he was recently talking to his political advisers about “the advantage these guys by their tactics have given to us.”

The boost in confidence by GOP leadership comes after Trump leaned in hard for Kavanaugh this week during political rallies and on social media.

Trump went to the mat for Kavanaugh during a rally in Mississippi, saying Democrats were trying to “destroy” Kavanaugh and "obstruct, resist, demolish, destroy and delay.”

“How did you get home?' 'I don't remember.' 'How did you get there?' 'I don't remember.' 'Where is the place?' 'I don't remember.' 'How many years ago was it?' 'I don't know,’” Trump said appearing to mock Christine Blasey Ford but drawing cheers and applause.

In the wake of the FBI report, Trump blasted Senate Democrats on Twitter, saying even 100 reports “would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats.”

Trump’s rhetoric is already having a trickle-down effect in key Senate races. GOP candidates, backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), are pointing to opposition to Kavanagh as the latest sign that vulnerable are caving to the “left” and out of touch with home-state voters.

“A real profile in courage. ... Waited until Kavanaugh had enough votes secured before he announced his support. I bet he had another press release ready to go if Collins went the other way,” Trump Jr. wrote

Manchin said on Saturday that the White House was aware that he was leaning yes on Kavanaugh before he announced his position.

Kavanaugh has been plagued for months by lukewarm polling numbers and Democrats believe the months-long fight will help drive turnout in an effort to unseat Republicans who supported Kavanaugh.

But an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released earlier this week, at the height of the Kavanaugh fight, found that Democrats' 10-point enthusiasm advantage had shrunk to 2 points.

“Some of these places where we have incumbent Democrats running like North Dakota, President Trump is still popular and a vote against Kavanaugh is unpopular,” Cornyn told a Texas radio station. “I think the way this Kavanaugh hearing and the way we he’s been treated have really energized folks on behalf of Republicans.”