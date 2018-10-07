Trump attacks Dems as 'too dangerous' to govern in plea for GOP midterm support

President Trump Donald John TrumpKavanaugh supporters drink beer to celebrate his confirmation Chelsea Handler on Kavanaugh confirmation: 'We are stronger than this bullshit' Gubernatorial candidate Kobach connects 9/11 to immigration MORE late Saturday escalated his rhetoric in urging supporters to support Republicans in the midterm elections, warning that Democrats have become "too extreme and too dangerous to govern."

"You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob," Trump tweeted following a rally in Topeka, Kan.

"Democrats have become too EXTREME and TOO DANGEROUS to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law - not the rule of the mob," he added.

The president's tweet was roughly the same quote he delivered to cheers at the rally in Kansas.

LIVE: President Trump says “things could change” if the “angry left-wing mob” are voted into office pic.twitter.com/CwANtnHGSK — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) October 6, 2018

During the rally, Trump painted a dystopian view of possible Democratic victories in November. He pointed to the fight over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process as a sign of the stakes in the upcoming midterms.

"If you allow the wrong people to get into office things could change," Trump said. "They could change and they could change fast. And we're not going to let that happen."

The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh on Saturday afternoon in a 50-48 vote, with one GOP senator absent and another voting "present." Every Democrat opposed Kavanaugh's nomination except for Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump connects Kavanaugh confirmation to midterm elections Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November Daines's son shares video of father watching Kavanaugh vote MORE (D-W.Va.).

Kavanaugh was confirmed despite sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women. A weeklong supplemental FBI investigation found no corroborating evidence of the claims, Republicans said.

Trump fiercely defended Kavanaugh throughout the confirmation process, warning that due process was under attack and that it was a "very scary" time for young men who could be wrongly accused of a crime.

Trump's comments about due process and "mob" rule have drawn criticism from some on social media, who noted that chants of "Lock her up" frequently break out at Trump rallies, calling for former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGubernatorial candidate Kobach connects 9/11 to immigration Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November The winners and losers of the Supreme Court fight MORE to be jailed without due process.

A reporter at last week's White House press briefing also noted that Trump previously called for the Central Park Five to receive the death penalty in 1989 before they were exonerated.

Trump has hit the campaign trail with greater frequency in recent weeks, with most of his stops focused on states where Republicans are hoping to secure Senate victories.

Republicans are looking to keep or build on their majority in the Senate, and stave off a Democratic effort to retake control of the House. A RealClearPolitics average of generic congressional ballot polling shows Democrats with a 6.6 percentage point lead with roughly a month left until Election Day.