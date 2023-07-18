Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

A super PAC in support of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) run for president used an artificial intelligence (AI) version of former President Trump’s voice in a new ad focused on Trump’s recent attacks on Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

The super PAC, Never Back Down, released a 30-second ad Tuesday morning in defense of Reynolds after Trump recently lashed out at her for not endorsing a Republican presidential candidate. The super PAC confirmed to The Hill it used AI technology to “give voice to Trump’s words and Truth Social.”

The AI-generated narration takes part of the former president’s Truth Social post last week, where he wrote, “I opened up the governor position for Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I endorsed her, did big rallies and she won. Now, she wants to remain ‘neutral,’ I don’t invite her to events.”

The ad goes on to argue, “Trump should fight Democrats, not Republicans.”

Trump’s criticism of Reynolds comes after a New York Times report detailing frustration within the former president’s campaign over Reynolds’s appearances with DeSantis when he stopped in Iowa for his campaign.

Reynolds has said she would remain neutral and will not endorse a candidate in the GOP presidential race to help all candidates feel welcome in the state.

Trump’s swipe at Reynolds prompted criticism from DeSantis and other GOP candidates who voiced their support of Reynolds.

Trump will be in Iowa on Tuesday night, where he’ll sit down for a town hall hosted by Fox News’s Sean Hannity.