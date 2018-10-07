Florida Dems attack GOP campaign as ‘racist’ after Republican labels Gillum 'Kill'em' on crime

Florida Democrats are again attacking the GOP campaign against gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (D) as "racist" after Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzTop Trump ally in Congress says Rosenstein should be impeached even if he was joking about wearing a wire GOP lawmaker calls on House leaders to bring in Rosenstein for testimony The Hill's Morning Report — Historic, high-stakes day for Kavanaugh and Ford MORE (R-Fla.) nicknamed Gillum "Kill 'em" regarding his record on crime.

Gaetz made the comment as he stumped for Gillum's opponent, Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisDan Rather: Collins 'misses her moment to be a hero' by voting for Kavanaugh The Hill's Morning Report — Historic vote on Kavanaugh to come amid protests, anger Florida Republican battles Trump tide in Clinton district MORE (R), in Florida over the weekend.

"Tallahassee is like the murder capital of Florida," Gaetz said in Cape Coral, Florida. "I don’t know whether to call him Andrew Gillum or Andrew 'Kill 'em.'"

Gillum's running mate Chris King in a statement to The Hill said Gaetz's name-calling was "riddled with bigotry and inaccuracies."

"We condemn the divisive and dangerous rhetoric used at the Ron DeSantis rally by his chief congressional ally," King said. "We call on Mr. DeSantis to immediately condemn these statements riddled with bigotry and inaccuracies."

"Furthermore, he must demand his campaign and supporters to tone it down for everyone's safety," King added. "Our election should and must be about real people facing real issues, and not hyperbolic propaganda used to fearmonger and gin up their base."

DeSantis's campaign has come under fire for using allegedly racial rhetoric multiple times. If elected, Gillum would be the first black governor of Florida.

DeSantis over the summer warned Florida voters not "monkey this up" by voting for Gillum, which many Democrats called a racial dog-whistle.

His campaign in statements said the statement was not intended to refer to Gillum's race.

But Florida Democrats over the weekend said Gaetz's comment was similarly intended to stoke racial fears.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (D) in a statement called the name "another instance of unacceptable language being weaponized by the DeSantis campaign's top surrogates."

Florida House Democratic Leader Janet Cruz also called on DeSantis to denounce the attack, calling it an "abomination" that has "no place in our politics."

DeSantis's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's requests for comment.