Campaign

Biden’s 2024 campaign to be headquartered in Delaware

by Brett Samuels - 07/18/23 10:44 AM ET
President Biden and Vice President Harris
Greg Nash
President Biden and Vice President Harris leave following an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in is Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023.

President Biden will base his reelection effort for 2024 out of Wilmington, Del., his campaign announced Tuesday.

Biden’s 2020 campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia. But Biden keeps a home in Wilmington, and he has made frequent visits there on the weekends since taking office.

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation’s backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” Biden said in a statement through the campaign. “That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters. This election will be about standing up for those values. Vice President Harris and I are proud for our campaign team to call Wilmington home while we all fight to finish the job for the American people.” 

Biden and his family moved to Delaware from Scranton, Pa., when he was 10 years old. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and served as a senator for the state for 36 years.

The Biden campaign on Tuesday circulated supportive statements from Delaware officials welcoming the news that the operation would be based in Wilmington for the next year and a half.

“Our state’s largest city has so much to offer—from award-winning restaurants to new start-up businesses to beautiful parks and walking trails—and we look forward to welcoming the President’s team to Wilmington. Delaware has always had Joe’s back – and he’s always had ours. We’re ready to help reelect President Biden for his second term,” Delaware Gov. John Carney (D) said in a statement.

