NARAL to launch $1M ad campaign targeting GOP over Kavanaugh

Pro-abortion rights advocacy group NARAL is launching a $1 million ad campaign hitting vulnerable House Republicans over the GOP's support for newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The NARAL campaign is seeking to turn Democratic anger over Kavanaugh into votes during the midterm elections.

The ad juxtaposes images of angry anti-Kavanaugh protesters with pictures of GOP representatives as a voiceover says they are part of the "attack" on women.

The campaign will target vulnerable GOP representatives in top-targeted races for Dems, including GOP Reps. David Young David Edmund YoungFemale Dem candidate describes fighting off attempted rapist in 1980s The Hill's Morning Report — Historic vote on Kavanaugh to come amid protests, anger Overnight Health Care -- Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families -- Vulnerable Republican unveils pre-existing conditions resolution | FDA conducts surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker | DHS watchdog examines 'zero tolerance' MORE (Ia.), Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamDems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House MORE (Ill.), Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderDems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Cook Political Report shifts 7 more races towards Dems MORE (Kan.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), John Culberson John Abney CulbersonFive biggest surprises in midterm fight Trump's woman problem may cost the GOP the House The Hill's Morning Report — Battle lines drawn as Trump and Cohen dig in MORE (Texas), Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisThe Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh, Ford saga approaches bitter end Republicans start to pull plug on members Over 100 lawmakers consistently voted against chemical safeguards: report MORE (Minn.) and Dave Brat (Va.).

“The Republican Party takeover of our government has been devastating for women and families,” said Sasha Bruce, senior vice president for campaigns and strategy at NARAL, in the campaign's press release. "They have had their say, now it is time for us to have ours and vote them out."

The ad targeting Roskam begins with the the voiceover saying, "Right now, women are under attack."

"And Congressman Peter Roskam's leading the charge," it continues. "We know what he thinks about us. Let's show Roskam what we think of him."

The ad also hits Roskam's track record on abortion rights, which he does not support.

NARAL's campaign will include digital ads and mail.

Women's groups across the country are funneling resources into competitive House and Senate races in an attempt to flip the house back to Democrats.

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters came out in droves following allegations of sexual misconduct against him, confronting lawmakers and flooding the Senate Hart Building.

Many groups are seeking to redirect that energy against the GOP towards the midterms.

Political analysis website FiveThirtyEight predicts Democrats have a 3 in 4 shot of taking the House, while they have a 2 in 9 chance of taking the Senate.