trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis won’t say if he will sign federal six-week abortion ban

by Julia Manchester - 07/18/23 5:25 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 07/18/23 5:25 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rolls out his military policy proposal during an event for his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declined to say whether he would sign a federal six-week abortion ban during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday. 

“I’m pro-life. I will be a pro-life president. And we will support pro-life policies,” he said. “At the same time, I look at what’s going on in the Congress, and, you know, I don’t see them, you know, making very much headway. I think the danger from Congress is if we lose the election, they’re gonna try to nationalize abortion up until the moment of birth.”

Republicans up and down the ballot have struggled to address the issue as they work to appeal to their primary base while also keeping their eye on the broader electorate. 

In April, the Florida governor signed a six-week abortion ban in the state; however, the ban will take effect only if that state’s current 15-week ban is upheld in an ongoing legal challenge in front of the state Supreme Court.

DeSantis’s comments were the latest in which he dodged the question about whether he would sign a similar ban as president at the federal level. 

“Look, the Congress is probably not the place you want to put your hopes and dreams if you’re supporting pro-life,” he told Fox News’s Howard Kurtz on Sunday. “And so I think we’re going to really have a strong bottom up approach. We’re going to be working with states and localities to be able to advance the cause of life.”

DeSantis echoed those comments during a sitdown with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson on Friday. 

“I don’t think Rome is built in a day,” DeSantis told Carlson. “I think it’s going to take time to make progress in some parts of the country. But as President, I will be somebody who will use the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds when she’s got a bill, other states as they advance the cause of life,” DeSantis said.

Tags abortion rights Jake Tapper Jake Tapper Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  5. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Michigan AG charges 16 ‘fake electors’ in 2020 scheme
  8. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  9. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  10. Republicans defend Trump, criticize DOJ over news he’s target of Jan. 6 ...
  11. The fight for dark skies
  12. Trump notified he is target in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation
  13. Parnas dismisses Oversight GOP bribery investigation as ‘a wild goose chase’
  14. Trump team, prosecutors battle over Mar-a-Lago court dates
  15. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  16. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  17. Former Trump aide claims he’s profiting off legal woes: ‘This is simply a ...
  18. Kasich urges GOP candidates to ‘step up and say something’ after Trump gets ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis team a little lighter after campaign sheds staff

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-Christie super PAC asks in new ad if Trump is a ‘chicken’ or ‘just a loser’

Campaign 07/17/23

RFK Jr. attempts to walk back controversial remarks that COVID-19 was ‘ethnically targeted’

Campaign 07/15/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23