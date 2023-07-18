trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis sidesteps question on whether he would push Zelensky to cede land

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/18/23 5:55 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/18/23 5:55 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP 2024 White House candidate, sidestepped a question on Tuesday on whether as president he would push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to cede land that Russia seized during its invasion. 

“So what I would say is, the goal should be a sustainable, enduring peace in Europe, but one that does not reward aggression,” DeSantis said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked whether he would push Zelensky to make land concessions in an effort to end the war. 

“And there’s going to be different levers that you’re going to be able to pull. We will pull some levers against Russia,” he continued, noting his plan to be “much more aggressive” or energy and export policies, which he said has “been Putin’s lifeline.”

Zelensky has made clear that ceding any land to Russia is not an option, and his country recently launched a counteroffensive to retake lost land. 

DeSantis has said he does not support escalating the United States’ involvement in the war. He also walked back comments he made describing the nature of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute.” 

He later said, clarifying his earlier remarks, “If I could snap my fingers, I’d give it back to Ukraine 100 percent,” referring to the land in question. 

DeSantis’s avoidance on the issue reflects a split in the GOP on support for Ukraine. While traditional GOP defense hawks largely support any funding Ukraine needs, the more conservative wing of the party has been critical of the billions of dollars in funding.

“So we’ll use the levers that we have, but the goal is going to be a sustainable peace that does not reward aggression,” DeSantis said on Tuesday. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Ron DeSantis Russia-Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  4. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  5. DeSantis says Trump ‘should have come out more forcefully’ on Jan. 6
  6. Michigan AG charges 16 ‘fake electors’ in 2020 scheme
  7. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  8. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  9. Republicans defend Trump, criticize DOJ over news he’s target of Jan. 6 ...
  10. GOP to put IRS Hunter Biden whistleblowers at center stage
  11. The fight for dark skies
  12. Kasich urges GOP candidates to ‘step up and say something’ after Trump gets ...
  13. Former Trump aide claims he’s profiting off legal woes: ‘This is simply a ...
  14. Tuberville’s controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  15. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  16. Trump notified he is target in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation
  17. US soldier detained in North Korea: What you need to know 
  18. There’s only one way Trump can win in 2024
Load more