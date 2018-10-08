Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas

This is Election Countdown, The Hill's weekly newsletter from Lisa Hagen (@LA_Hagen) and Max Greenwood (@KMaxGreenwood) that brings you the biggest stories on the campaign trail. We'd love to hear from you, so feel free to reach out to Lisa at LHagen@thehill.com and Max at MGreenwood@thehill.com. with any questions, comments, criticisms or food recommendations (mostly the latter, please). Click here to sign up.

We're 29 days until the 2018 midterm elections and 757 days until the 2020 elections.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court on Saturday closed out a tumultuous chapter in the Senate. As for the midterms, its effects are still being felt.

Less than a month before Election Day, Kavanaugh's placement on the high court is driving the fight for the House and Senate in different directions. In the battle for the House, it could increase the chances of a "blue wave," especially in must-win suburban districts where Republicans are already struggling to win over female voters.

But the confirmation could also help boost Republicans running for Senate seats in red states currently held by Democrats. President Trump Donald John TrumpKentucky man goes viral after complaining his name is Brett Kavanagh UN report predicts catastrophic consequences if greenhouse gas emissions not reduced by 2030 Kanye West quits social media amid pro-Trump comments MORE and congressional Republicans are looking to weaponize the confirmation fight in the final month of the midterms. In North Dakota, for example, the GOP pounced on Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampDems look to women to take back the House after Kavanaugh fight Heitkamp: Vote to oppose Kavanaugh wasn't about politics Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows MORE's (D) decision to vote against Kavanaugh, casting it as a sign that she's out of touch with her state.

"I talked to a couple of my political advisers yesterday and this has been a shot in the arm for us going into the fall election because it underscores the importance of the Senate and our role in personnel, and of course the most important personnel decisions we make are the courts, and particularly the Supreme Court," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats seek to turn Kavanaugh anger into votes Republicans seize on Kavanaugh confirmation going into midterms McConnell: 'Simply inaccurate' that Senate is broken after Kavanaugh fight MORE (R-Ky.) told The Hill in an interview.

Whether Kavanaugh's confirmation continues to reverberate through Election Day remains to be seen. Strategists suggest that Republicans may be less inclined to cast their ballots in November, having gotten what they wanted from the GOP-controlled Senate. And that outrage among Democrats could prompt more of them to turn out.

"If the Republicans thought they had a problem before, they have an earthquake now," Jon Reinish, a Democratic strategist, told The Hill's Max Greenwood.

Race for the White House

Less than 30 days until the midterms, the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is already underway, reports The Hill's Amie Parnes. Potential White House hopefuls are traveling around the country to give 2018 candidates a boost. Here's a rundown of their campaign schedule:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump: If I fought Biden, it 'would not last long’ Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Biden to headline rally for Donnelly in Indiana MORE will travel to Indiana on Friday to campaign with Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November The winners and losers of the Supreme Court fight MORE (D-Ind.). Biden will also campaign with retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, who's running against Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrAnti-abortion rights Dem candidates dwindle as party shifts left Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems MORE (R-Ky.).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGalvanized by Kavanaugh, women's groups turn to midterms Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway MORE (D-Calif.) was in Ohio over the weekend to campaign with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Trump official's past racial comments spark revolt at agency Consumer bureau union chief says official should be fired over racism blog posts MORE and Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Cook Political Report shifts three Senate races toward Republicans Trump official's past racial comments spark revolt at agency MORE (D). She'll also travel to Arizona to help Rep. Kyrsten Sinema's Senate campaign and Wisconsin for Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Christine Blasey Ford has a credibility problem 'Crony-ing' over spilled milk MORE.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: 'We are not defined by a president who does not believe women' Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway The winners and losers of the Supreme Court confirmation MORE (D-N.J) was in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday night headlining the party's annual fall gala, the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGalvanized by Kavanaugh, women's groups turn to midterms Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Possible 2020 Dems react to Kavanaugh securing votes needed for Senate confirmation MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Possible 2020 Dems react to Kavanaugh securing votes needed for Senate confirmation Legal obstacles to pursuing tax charges against Trump family MORE (D-N.Y.) are both headed to Georgia to campaign with Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Holder: Sessions has weakened himself as attorney general by ‘taking what he has taken’ Rosenstein fiasco raises the stakes in midterms for DOJ’s future MORE was in Georgia on Sunday for Abrams and is heading to North Carolina on Monday.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will campaign with Democrat Josh Welle, who is challenging 19-term Rep. Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Trump's move on unethical fetal tissue experimentation isn't enough For Poland, a time for justice MORE (R-N.J.). And Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Warren: I will consider running for president after the midterms Peter King: Trump, Sanders 'tapped into anger in both parties' MORE (D-Md.), who's announced his presidential campaign, will make appearances in Texas.

Senate showdown

In the wake of Kavanaugh's confirmation fight, Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerDems look to women to take back the House after Kavanaugh fight Heitkamp: Vote to oppose Kavanaugh wasn't about politics Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows MORE (R-N.D.) rebuked the #MeToo movement in a weekend interview with The New York Times, calling it a "movement toward victimization."

"That you're just supposed to believe somebody because they said it happened," Cramer told the Times. He then referenced women in his family, saying "they cannot understand this movement toward victimization."

Cramer is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), who gave an emotional rebuttal to the congressman's description of the movement. She referenced her own work with victims and noted that her mother was a victim of sexual assault as a teenager.

"I think it's wonderful that his wife has never had an experience, and good for her, and it's wonderful his mom hasn't," Heitkamp told the Times. "My mom did. And I think it affected my mom her whole life. And it didn't make her less strong."

Meanwhile, in other Kavanaugh fallout: Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice elicited a strong response over Twitter when she responded "me" to former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki's tweet asking, "Who wants to run for Senate in Maine? There will be an army of supporters with you."

Rice later walked it back, saying she was "not making any announcements." She told The New Yorker on Sunday that she's been "moved by the enthusiasm" expressed by Democrats about a possible run against Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsKentucky man goes viral after complaining his name is Brett Kavanagh Christine Blasey Ford still unable to live at home due to death threats, lawyers say Collins: No ‘political calculus’ in Kavanaugh decision MORE (R-Maine), saying she'll give it "due consideration."

And in pop culture/political news, Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics to endorse former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen(D) over Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnTaylor Swift breaks silence on politics, supports Democrats in Tennessee races Poll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows MORE (R-Tenn.) in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerTaylor Swift breaks silence on politics, supports Democrats in Tennessee races Poll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings Trump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November MORE (R-Tenn.). She wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday: "As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper James (Jim) Hayes Shofner CooperTaylor Swift breaks silence on politics, supports Democrats in Tennessee races On The Money: House passes 4B spending bill to avert shutdown | Trump 'not happy' after Fed's latest rate hike | Trump says he refused meeting with Trudeau House lawmakers introduce bill to ensure Congress plays central role in tariff decisions MORE for House of Representatives."

Survey says…

A series of new CBS News/YouGov polls delivered some bad news for Democrats in two red-states they're hoping to flip in November. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPoll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Cruz describes hiding from protesters in DC restaurant MORE (R-Texas) is leading Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings The Hill's Reid Wilson says conservatives are widening the gap in the Texas Senate race O'Rourke not 'interested' in Obama endorsement MORE (D-Texas) by a 6-point margin in the race for the Senate in Texas. And in Tennessee, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R) carries an 8-point lead over Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Bob Corker (R).

While the Senate races in both those states are competitive, they're considered longer shots for Democrats to flip than in states like Nevada and Arizona.

Speaking of Arizona, the CBS News/YouGov poll shows Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) ahead of Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyPoll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh, Ford saga approaches bitter end Poll: Sinema leads McSally by 3 points in Arizona Senate race MORE (R) in the state's hotly contested Senate race. According to the survey, Sinema leads McSally 47 percent to 44 percent. But that's still within the poll's 3.9 percent margin of error, meaning the race remains highly competitive.

And in deep-blue New Jersey, Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezBlame Senate, not FBI, for Kavanaugh travesty Dems urge tech companies to remove 3D-gun blueprints Dem senators introduce resolution calling on Trump to stop attacking the press MORE (D) has a solid lead over his Republican challenger Bob Hugin, according to the poll. He's leading Hugin 49 percent to 39 percent. Those results are a bit of good news for Democrats, coming amid reports that Menendez's re-election might not be as much of a shoo-in as once thought.

Paper chase

We keep seeing some massive House fundraising hauls and Democratic Senate candidates are also announcing some eye-popping numbers. Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenHeller slams Dems for ‘political games and smears’ on Kavanaugh Planned Parenthood targets Dean Heller on Kavanaugh comments in ad The Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam MORE (D-Nev.), who's running against Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump, GOP aim to weaponize Kavanaugh vote ahead of November Heller slams Dems for ‘political games and smears’ on Kavanaugh McConnell: Kavanaugh fight a 'wake-up call' ahead of November election MORE (R-Nev.) said she raised nearly $7.1 million in the third fundraising quarter, which runs from July to September. She ended September with $2.6 million in the bank.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), who's been one of the top Senate fundraisers this cycle, raised more than $6 million in the third quarter, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She ended September with more than $5 million cash on hand. Baldwin faces Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in November.

Liberal groups are withholding support from Democrats who either voted or supported Kavanaugh's nomination. Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDems look to women to take back the House after Kavanaugh fight Democrats seek to turn Kavanaugh anger into votes Republicans seize on Kavanaugh confirmation going into midterms MORE (D-W.Va.), who's running for reelection in a state that Trump won by 40 points, is the only Democrat to vote for Kavanaugh. And former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D), who's running for an open seat against Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said that he supported his confirmation.

MoveOn, a progressive outside group, said Friday it cancelled a planned six-figure digital ad for Bredesen and is pulling "all planned campaigning" for Manchin. The decision comes after Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA Action, said it won't spend resources on either Democrat, though it hadn't yet spent money on Bredesen. Senate Majority PAC, however, told the Washington Examiner that it's still standing by both Democrats.

What we're watching for

Senate Debate schedule:

--Monday night debates in Indiana (7 p.m. ET) and Wisconsin (7 p.m. ET)

--Friday night debate in Wisconsin

--Sunday night debates in West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan

Trump rally schedule:

--Tuesday rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa at 7:30 p.m. ET

--Wednesday rally in Erie, Pa. at 7 p.m. ET

--Friday rally in Lebanon, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET

--Saturday rally in Richmond, Ky. at 7 p.m. ET

Coming to a TV near you

Abortion-rights advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America is launching a $1 million ad campaign seizing on Democratic outrage over Kavanaugh's confirmation. The TV and digital ads will go after top-targeted GOP districts, including those held by Reps. David Young David Edmund YoungFemale Dem candidate describes fighting off attempted rapist in 1980s The Hill's Morning Report — Historic vote on Kavanaugh to come amid protests, anger Overnight Health Care -- Presented By National Partnership for Women & Families -- Vulnerable Republican unveils pre-existing conditions resolution | FDA conducts surprise inspection of e-cigarette maker | DHS watchdog examines 'zero tolerance' MORE (Iowa), Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamDems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Election Countdown: Dems raising millions in fight for House | Trump attacks potential challengers | GOP finalizes 2020 convention plans | Dems see Kavanaugh fight driving women voters to the polls | Bloomberg spending big for Senate Dems Blue wave? Dem candidates raise millions in battle for House MORE (Ill.), Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderDems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Dems announce third-quarter fundraising bonanza Cook Political Report shifts 7 more races towards Dems MORE (Kan.), Claudia Tenney (N.Y.), John Culberson John Abney CulbersonFive biggest surprises in midterm fight Trump's woman problem may cost the GOP the House The Hill's Morning Report — Battle lines drawn as Trump and Cohen dig in MORE (Texas), Jason Lewis Jason Mark LewisThe Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh, Ford saga approaches bitter end Republicans start to pull plug on members Over 100 lawmakers consistently voted against chemical safeguards: report MORE (Minn.) and Dave Brat (Va.).

The National Republican Congressional Committee launched a new digital ad mocking Democrat Donna Shalala, who's running for retiring Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Ileana Carmen Ros-LehtinenMidterms put GOP centrists in peril Election Countdown: Kavanaugh allegations put GOP in tough spot | Republicans start to pull plug on candidates | Dems get early start in Iowa | O'Rourke defends Cruz after protesters interrupt dinner | Why Biden is the Democrat GOP most fears Former TV journalist gives GOP rare dose of hope in Florida MORE's (R-Fla.) seat, arguing that she lacks the same energy of her Republican opponent Maria Elvira Salazar.

Wave watch

While Democrats face a tough battle in the Senate, they're feeling much more confident about flipping the House--particularly in the wake of the Kavanaugh confirmation fight.

Republicans are claiming heightened enthusiasm, but it's unclear if it'll last throughout the next 30 days. And when it comes to the battle of the House, the confirmation battle appears likely to hurt Republicans with suburban female voters in toss-up races that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDems look to women to take back the House after Kavanaugh fight Veteran GOP operative raised thousands in search for stolen Clinton emails: report FBI’s smoking gun: Redactions protected political embarrassment, not ‘national security’ MORE won in 2016.

"This is going to mean that we win more Dem seats than we would have without this. This is absolutely going to help us in the House," Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalDems look to women to take back the House after Kavanaugh fight Wrong for Democrats to call for more Kavanaugh investigations House lawmakers introduce bill to end US support in Yemen civil war MORE (D-Wash.), vice-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told The Hill's Melanie Zanona.

"These independent women who are so critical will sit it out and just not vote, which will help Democrats, or they will come out and vote for a Democrat."

The Hill's Reid Wilson breaks down the types of suburban districts that are critical parts of the House battlefield. Of the 64 competitive GOP-held seats on the Cook Political Report, 42 are classified as suburban by the researchers David Montgomery and Richard Florida at CityLab.