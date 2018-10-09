Sanders set for multi-state midterm campaign trip with notable stops in Iowa, Nevada

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Ryan blasts Medicare for all | Senate Dems to force vote on 'junk' insurance plans | Ads hit Collins over Kavanaugh vote Ryan says 'Medicare for all' shows Democratic party has 'gone off the rails' Possible 2020 Dems react to Kavanaugh securing votes needed for Senate confirmation MORE (I-Vt.) will hit the campaign trail for a nine-day trip next week o drum up support for Democrats heading into November's midterms.

The trip will include stops in several states that would be crucial to a successful bid for the party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

The itinerary, which was shared with The Washington Post by a Sanders aide, includes multiple stops in Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, all states with early primaries or caucuses in the presidential primary.

Sanders finished second to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Cyberattacks expose campaign security flaws | Google reveals bug that exposed 500,000 users | Facebook exec hosted Kavanaugh celebration | Apple denies China breach report NYT: Rick Gates sought plans to use fake online identities in Trump's 2016 campaign Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE in all three of those contests in the 2016 cycle but came particularly close in Iowa.

Sanders will try to boost Democrats in relatively competitive Senate races in Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona while potentially laying the framework to try to win back those states in a potential campaign of his own. Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as fellow Rust Belt state Pennsylvania, voted for the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election, the first time those states went red since the 1980s.

Sanders also is planning to travel to Colorado and California.

The trip is intended to boost Senate and House candidates as well as gubernatorial hopefuls.

The independent senator, who ignited a rise in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party with his 2016 bid, is facing pressure to throw his hat back into the ring again in 2020. He is also up for reelection this year, but his race is not considered competitive.

Sanders would likely be joining a crowded Democratic field should he seek the party’s nomination in 2020 and he is not the first to make notable visits to important primary states.

Former Vice President Biden has made trips to Iowa, Florida, South Carolina and a handful of other states. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Galvanized by Kavanaugh, women's groups turn to midterms Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway MORE (D-Mass.) has visited Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Kavanaugh lesson: Resist the 'resistance' or lose Booker: 'We are not defined by a president who does not believe women' MORE (D-N.J.) has visited Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Pelosi files FOIA request for records related to FBI's Kavanaugh investigation Holder: Supreme Court's legitimacy can be questioned after Kavanaugh confirmation MORE (D-Calif.) has made trips to Florida, Virginia and Ohio.

The Democratic field will likely see a double-digit number candidates seeking to please the rebellious progressive wing of the party and prove their anti-Trump bona fides, but also retake longtime Democratic strongholds that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Sanders could potentially have an edge over his would-be competitors as the original darling of the progressive wing and by boosting 2016 primary and caucus results that had him competitive in several states that ended up flipping from blue to red in the general election.

The Sanders office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.