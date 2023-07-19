trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 12:33 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/19/23 12:33 PM ET
President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda at the New Hampshire Port Authority in Portsmouth, N.H., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Around 70 percent of New Hampshire Democrats support President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary field, according to a new University of New Hampshire poll.

Biden holds a sizable 60-point lead over his closest competitor, anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who received 10 percent support in the poll. Author Marianne Williamson received only 4 percent.

Despite the incumbent’s sizable lead, questions still remain over whether Biden can win the New Hampshire primary because he may not be on the ballot.

The Democratic Party named South Carolina as its first primary state for 2024, but a New Hampshire law requires it to go first nationally, creating a situation where Biden may be left off the ballot entirely. 

According to the poll, if Biden is left off the ballot, 65 percent of respondents said they would write him in anyway. Sixty-seven percent of Biden respondents said they are “definitely decided” on supporting the president.

The two primary opponents also lack in the second-choice ranking, with a plurality of voters saying they would select another candidate that isn’t on the ballot if their first choice wasn’t possible.

The poll also showed Biden as the most favorable candidate by a wide margin. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they have a favorable view of Biden, compared to 9 percent for Kennedy and 5 percent for Williamson. 

Kennedy was the most polarizing candidate, with 69 percent of respondents having an unfavorable view despite him finishing second in the poll. He has come under widespread backlash after he repeated an antisemitic conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

Kennedy’s support is strongest among self-described moderates and Republicans, while Williamson is strongest among socialists, pollsters said.

In national polls, Biden holds a similarly wide lead over his primary opponents, and is neck-and-neck with Republican frontrunner former President Trump.

The poll of 743 likely Democratic voters was taken between July 13-17. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percent.

Tags 2024 Democratic presidential primary Donald Trump Joe Biden Marianne Williamson New Hampshire New Hampshire primary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators hold back on defending Trump as he faces new indictment 
  2. Gaetz says he'll offer bill to defund Jack Smith investigations of Trump
  3. Watch live: House Oversight Committee convenes hearing on IRS ...
  4. ‘UPS dug their heels in’: Teamsters UPS strike plans emerge, could affect ...
  5. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Senate puts NASA on notice over Mars mission
  8. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  9. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit over 30M views in 12 hours
  10. One quarter of adult children estranged from a parent
  11. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  12. Health care providers are raking in profits by exploiting programs meant for ...
  13. IRS whistleblowers testify on Hunter Biden probe: live coverage
  14. The world is burning from a record heat wave. GOP presidential candidates are ...
  15. Judge denies Trump’s request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
  16. Game over at the Federal Trade Commission
  17. What Biden’s SAVE plan means for student loan borrowers
  18. These House Democrats voted against pro-Israel resolution after Jayapal comments
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis team a little lighter after campaign sheds staff

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-Christie super PAC asks in new ad if Trump is a ‘chicken’ or ‘just a loser’

Campaign 07/17/23

RFK Jr. attempts to walk back controversial remarks that COVID-19 was ‘ethnically targeted’

Campaign 07/15/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23