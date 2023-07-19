trending:

Campaign

Doug Burgum says his campaign will meet donor threshold for GOP debate

by Caroline Vakil - 07/19/23 11:23 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during an interview following a town hall meeting with employees at Rueter’s Equipment, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Elkhart, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said that his campaign will meet the donor requirement on Wednesday that’s needed to help qualify for the first GOP presidential debate next month.

During an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday, Burgum was asked about his progress of receiving 40,000 unique donors needed to qualify for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee. 

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC) debate criteria requires candidates to have at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 or more states each. Candidates must also meet certain polling and pledge requirements.

“We’ll cross 40,000 today, Hugh,” Burgum said.

“But we’re not stopping. Yeah, we’re not stopping there. I mean, we know they’ll keep raising the bar. We’ve got some Biden inflation relief gift cards left to give away, so people can still go to DougBurgum.com and donate a dollar or more, and we’re happy to send them a gift card,” Burgum added, referencing his fundraising strategy to hand donors $20 gift cards in exchange for $1 donations.

Should Burgum clinch the donor requirement, that would be feat for his campaign given he’s been seen as one of the more longshot candidates to enter the race, though the billionaire can help self-finance his campaign.

“I am surprised, but he seems to be polling well enough to, in combination with that donor total, make the debate stage,” Hewitt tweeted after his interview with Burgum.

The first GOP presidential debate is roughly one month away, and some Republican presidential contenders have turned to unconventional fundraising strategies to try to meet the RNC’s donor criteria. 

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he’d raffle off several tickets to see soccer legend Lionel Messi in Miami if they donated to his campaign while biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said he’ll give those who help fundraise for him a 10 percent stake in whatever they help bring in for his campaign.

–Updated at 11:40 a.m.

