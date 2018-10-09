Ad mocks Cruz for making up with Trump: 'If somebody called my wife a dog, I wouldn't 'be kissing their ass'

Filmmaker Richard Linklater and the liberal-backed Fire Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNYT: Rick Gates sought plans to use fake online identities in Trump's 2016 campaign Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Poll shows Cruz up 5 points on O'Rourke in Texas MORE PAC are mocking the Republican Texas senator over the amends he made with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump, Kushner to meet with Kanye West at White House: report Pompeo calls on Saudi Arabia to back investigation into missing journalist Five takeaways from the first Senate debate in Indiana MORE after their nasty 2016 presidential primary fight.

In a new ad, which was released on Monday, actor Sonny Carl Davis mocks Cruz over his claimed toughness, quipping, "If somebody called my wife a dog and said my daddy was in on the Kennedy assassination, I wouldn't be kissing their ass."

"You stick a finger in their chest and give 'em a few choice words," Davis said. "Or you drag their ass out by the woodshed and kick their ass, Ted. C’mon, Ted."

Among other vicious attacks from 2016, Trump threatened to "spill the beans" on Cruz's wife, Heidi, and retweeted an unflattering photo of her compared to one of Melania Trump Melania TrumpCut Melania some slack: First Lady’s solo trip to Africa could be productive CNN anchor calls Trump statement about Melania trip to Africa 'absurd' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Kavanaugh fight electrifies base voters in stretch run to the midterms MORE. He also pushed the unsubstantiated theory that Cruz's father may have been involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Cruz forcefully criticized Trump throughout the campaign and called him a coward. But the senator chose to support Trump after he won the GOP nomination, and he has defended that decision.

He also asked the president earlier this year to campaign on his behalf.

The ad from Linklater was released about a month before a midterm election between Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Poll shows Cruz up 5 points on O'Rourke in Texas Cruz laughs off 'attack meme' against him using band Kiss MORE (D-Texas). While Texas has not elected a Democratic senator in about three decades, O'Rourke has gained a national following in his bid to unseat Cruz.

A new poll of their Texas Senate race released by Emerson College on Monday showed that Cruz had a 5-point advantage. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, an election forecaster, rates the Texas Senate race as as "toss-up."