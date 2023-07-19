trending:

Sununu says he’s not running for another gubernatorial term in New Hampshire

by Caroline Vakil - 07/19/23 12:45 PM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu arrives for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Wednesday he’s not running for another term as governor, capping off weeks of speculation over his future plans. 

“After much consideration, I have decided not to run for another term as Governor in 2024. Be assured we will keep working and that the Granite State will continue to be our priority for the next 18 months,” Sununu tweeted on Wednesday.

Sununu said last month that he was “not leaning” toward another gubernatorial run but had not finalized his plans.

“I’ll make a firm decision this summer, not leaning towards it,” Sununu said on “The Greg Hill Show.” “We just — we’re crushing it in New Hampshire, and I just believe that this isn’t a career, it’s public service.”

The New Hampshire governor, who won his fourth term last November, had been weighing a potential presidential bid, but ultimately decided against it.

“When you look at what’s happening out there, you obviously have a very large field,” Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash in June. “I think the former President Trump is doing much better in the polls than folks thought. And when I looked at where my voice can be, how we make the Republican Party bigger, the responsibility that I think I have in terms of focusing on the Republican Party, and ultimately focusing on the opportunities for the country.”

The state GOP lauded Sununu in a statement following the governor’s announcement Wednesday.

“Beyond his policy achievements, Governor Sununu has been a unifying force for the Republican Party in our state. He supported candidates up and down the ballot to build a Republican team that cut taxes, balanced the budget year after year, and restored trust in the State Government,” New Hampshire GOP chair Chris Ager said in a statement.

“His ability to bring people together and find practical solutions to complex challenges has been a testament to his leadership and dedication to the people of New Hampshire,” Ager added.

The move was celebrated by Democrats in the state.

“This announcement today marks an inflection point for our state. We can begin to turn back the clock on the damaging policies enacted under Chris Sununu’s tenure,” state Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said in a statement. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

