Campaign

Massachusetts Gov Maura Healey endorses Joyce Craig in New Hampshire governor’s race

by Caroline Vakil - 07/19/23 2:49 PM ET
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the Statehouse moments after being sworn into office during inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) announced Wednesday that she’s endorsing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig (D) in the New Hampshire governor’s race.

“Joyce has delivered again and again for Manchester — her record of success speaks for itself. I know firsthand the strength and values she brings to the table, and I’m so excited to endorse her campaign for Governor of NH. Let’s goooo!!!” Healey tweeted.

Healey won her gubernatorial election against Republican Geoff Diehl in Massachusetts last November, becoming one of the first two openly lesbian women to win the governor’s office. 

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced Wednesday he would not be seeking a fifth term after saying last month he was likely not interested in another bid. 

Craig is one of two Democrats who have formally announced a bid for the governor’s mansion. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington is also running for New Hampshire governor on the Democratic side.

Meanwhile, former state Senate president and former New Hampshire Senate candidate Chuck Morse (R) launched a bid for Sununu’s seat Wednesday. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) has suggested she could also be launching a bid soon.

“I am grateful to Governor Sununu for his hard work over the past seven years to improve our quality of life and for always fighting for all Granite Staters,” she said in a statement.

“Our next Governor must be a tough and tested conservative who will fight to ensure that New Hampshire remains safe, prosperous, and free. I look forward to announcing some big news in the coming days,” she added. 

