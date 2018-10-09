Poll: Republican DeWine has 3-point edge over Cordray in Ohio governor's race

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s attorney general and Republican gubernatorial candidate, has a narrow 3-point advantage over Democratic candidate Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Trump official's past racial comments spark revolt at agency MORE, according to a Baldwin Wallace University poll released Monday.

DeWine gets the support of about 42 percent of likely voters, while about 39 percent support Cordray, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The difference falls within the poll’s margin of error.

DeWine led by five points in the same poll last month.

DeWine and Cordray are running to replace the term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R), who ran for president in 2016.

The two candidates both enjoy net-positive favorability ratings, with about 41 percent of likely Ohio voters finding DeWine favorable and 38 percent finding him unfavorable. Roughly 34 percent of Ohio likely voters find Cordray favorable and 24 percent find him unfavorable.

Despite having a larger margin in his favorability rating, Cordray suffers from low name recognition. Over 42 percent of likely Ohio voters say they have not heard enough about him to decide if they find him favorable or not. Only 21 percent say the same of DeWine.

However, Cordray may be buoyed by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump, Kushner to meet with Kanye West at White House: report Pompeo calls on Saudi Arabia to back investigation into missing journalist Five takeaways from the first Senate debate in Indiana MORE’s underwater approval rating in the state. About 45 percent of likely voters say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 50 percent say they disapprove.

Trump tweeted his endorsement of DeWine in May, saying:

Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

The gubernatorial race is one of the closest in the country, with The Cook Political Report rating it as a “toss up.” An averaging of polls compiled by Real Clear Politics has Cordray up three points.

The Baldwin Wallace University poll also has incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Dem 2020 primary season is unofficially underway Cook Political Report shifts three Senate races toward Republicans MORE (D) with a nearly 17-point lead over Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciCook Political Report shifts three Senate races toward Republicans How the Trump tax law passed: The final stretch GOP Senate candidate using strip club owner’s plane to campaign: report MORE (R) in his bid for a third term in the Senate.

Baldwin Wallace University surveyed 1,017 likely Ohio voters from Sept. 28-Oct. 8. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.