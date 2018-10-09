New PAC launched to 'encourage' McAuliffe White House run

A new super PAC aimed at encouraging former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to run for president in 2020 was launched Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The PAC is called "Tenaciously Moving for American Change in 2020," named after McAuliffe's "TMac" nickname, according to the AP.

Shannon Kane, a co-founder of the PAC, told the AP that the PAC is focused on increasing the ex-Virginia governor's profile among voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, two key states with early votes in the primaries.

McAuliffe last month said that he wouldn't "rule anything out" when it came to 2020 but added that he wouldn't make a decision until after this fall's midterms.

“Then you have to make some decisions through the end of the year and into the first quarter of next year," he said during a trip to Iowa to campaign for Democratic candidates.

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to the beginning of this year, when current Gov. Ralph Northam (D) took over in Richmond.

McAuliffe also previously served as chair of the Democratic National Committee and has close ties to the Clintons. He was co-chairman of former President Clinton's 1996 reelection campaign and chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign.

A close friend of McAuliffe told The Hill last year that he was "seriously" considering a run in 2020.