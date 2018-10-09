O'Rourke to appear solo in CNN town hall

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNYT: Rick Gates sought plans to use fake online identities in Trump's 2016 campaign Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Poll shows Cruz up 5 points on O'Rourke in Texas MORE (R) has declined an offer to participate in an upcoming CNN town hall while his Democratic Senate challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Poll shows Cruz up 5 points on O'Rourke in Texas Cruz laughs off 'attack meme' against him using band Kiss MORE has agreed to participate, according to the network.

"Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign initially accepted CNN's invitation to participate" but has since declined, CNN said in an announcement. The town hall in McAllen, Texas, on Oct. 18 will be hosted by chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz's spokesperson for comment.

The network will also be offering up two debates this month: A debate Oct. 16 featuring Sen. Bill Nelson (D) and his GOP challenger Gov. Rick Scott in the Florida Senate race, which will be moderated by anchor Wolf Blitzer from Tampa, Fla.; and another Oct. 21 between Florida gubernatorial candidates former Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D), a one-hour debate moderated by anchor Jake Tapper, also from Tampa.

Cruz was critical of CNN earlier this year after one of its graphics accused him of being "afraid" to go on the network by attending a town hall about school shootings and guns following the Parkland, Fla., mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"What are they afraid of?" the graphic asked in calling out Cruz, along with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Gov. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).