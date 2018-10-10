George W. Bush, Mitt Romney to visit Arizona to boost Martha McSally

Former President George W. Bush and Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySusan Collins becomes top 2020 target for Dems Suburban voters will decide control of Congress Understanding ‘the white women thing’ MORE are scheduled to visit Arizona in the coming weeks to boost Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate Sinema announces raising nearly million in third quarter MORE (R-Ariz.), who is locked in a tight race.

The Arizona Republic reported that the two prominent Republicans will make separate trips to fundraise for McSally and the GOP in an effort to bolster support among more moderate Republicans.

Romney, the 2012 presidential nominee who is running to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchMurkowski brushes off GOP backlash: 'I'm good with' Kavanaugh vote GOP senator says wife received video of beheading after Kavanaugh vote GOP senator's hometown paper rips him for 'medieval attitude toward all women' MORE (R-Utah), is expected to headline a rally Friday. Romney, who is Mormon, will stump for McSally in the state's East Valley, which has a large Mormon population, The Arizona Republic reported.

Bush will head to the state on Oct. 19 to host a private fundraiser in Scottsdale, the news outlet reported. Attendees must contribute $2,700 per person to attend the event and $5,000 for a photo with the former president.

McSally is squaring off with Rep. Krysten Sinema Kyrsten Lea SinemaPoll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings Poll: Older Arizona voters favor Trump Trump administration pushing to weaken Russia sanctions bill: report MORE (D-Ariz.) in the race to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeBudowsky: Code red alert to Democrats Susan Collins shows the eloquence of Margaret Chase Smith Sinema announces raising nearly million in third quarter MORE (R-Ariz.). A CBS News poll released Sunday showed the Democrat with a 3-point advantage in the race, though the difference fell within the poll's margin of error, making it a statistical dead heat.

Polling out Wednesday showed McSally gaining ground as the election approaches.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Sinema with a narrow 1.8 percentage point lead heading into the final month of campaigning.

Democrats see the seat as one they can flip as they face a difficult map in their attempt to take back the Upper Chamber.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Senate race in Arizona as a "toss-up."