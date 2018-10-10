Biden: I'm not running for president 'at this point'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenSanders set for multistate midterm campaign trip with notable stops in Iowa, Nevada Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas Meghan McCain hails father with tears on return to 'The View' MORE said Wednesday that he is not a candidate for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination "at this point."

"I think here are many people in the Democratic Party who can defeat [President] Trump," he said in London when asked whether he would have better foreign policy than Trump, according to CNN. "And not a single aspiring candidate that I can think of for the nomination — and I am not one at this point — does not have a better understanding and formulation of American foreign policy than President Trump Donald John TrumpUniversity offering course on 'Trumpaganda' Fiancee of missing Saudi journalist appeals to Trump for help Grassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 MORE, in my view."

Biden added that he was not being "rankly partisan," saying Trump "acknowledged from the outset that he didn’t know a lot about foreign policy."

"I think he’s getting more and more informed out of necessity, but I think there are any number of candidates seeking the nomination — from [Democratic California Sen.] Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders set for multistate midterm campaign trip with notable stops in Iowa, Nevada For everyone’s safety, border agents must use body-worn cameras Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE to a whole range of people in my party — who would pursue a much more enlightened foreign policy than the president.”

Biden is seen as a potential frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in 2020, but he has so far said he hasn't said whether he will run. Previous polling has shown Trump trailing Biden and other possible nominees, such as Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Haley shocks Washington with resignation | Turkish officials reportedly conclude Saudis killed journalist | Trump eyes second Kim summit after midterms O'Rourke to appear solo in CNN town hall Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump rally crowd erupts with chants of 'lock her up' about Feinstein Sanders set for multistate midterm campaign trip with notable stops in Iowa, Nevada Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE (D-Mass.), in potential 2020 races.