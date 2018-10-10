Rubio: Trump will be 2020 GOP nominee and win general election

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioO'Rourke to appear solo in CNN town hall Haley resigns as US ambassador to UN Trump is back in the branding game MORE (R) predicted Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpUniversity offering course on 'Trumpaganda' Fiancee of missing Saudi journalist appeals to Trump for help Grassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 MORE would likely run unopposed in the 2020 Republican Party primary before going on to win the general election.

Rubio, during an interview with CNN on Capitol Hill, responded to speculation about a 2020 bid from U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyOvernight Defense — Presented by The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates — Haley shocks Washington with resignation | Turkish officials reportedly conclude Saudis killed journalist | Trump eyes second Kim summit after midterms Trump touts Kavanaugh confirmation at raucous Iowa rally GOP on timing of Haley’s announcement: 'Unusual' and 'odd' MORE, who announced Tuesday that she would resign her office by the end of the year.

"If Nikki Haley was running in 2020, she would say she's running in 2020," Rubio, who mounted an unsuccessful GOP presidential bid in 2016, said. "She wouldn't...and she's not going to [run against Trump]. Nobody's going to. I can't say nobody, somebody might, but the president's going to be the nominee for the Republican Party."

"And if people want to spend airtime on that, they can talk about it. He'll be the nominee for the Republican Party, and the Democrats will nominate somebody, and I think the president will win," he added.

His comments echoed those of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGrassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 Murkowski brushes off GOP backlash: 'I'm good with' Kavanaugh vote McConnell torches 'far-left mob' over Kavanaugh fight MORE (R-Ky.), who warned during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that a GOP challenge against Trump in 2020 would be a "waste of time."

"[It] would be a waste of time, frankly. But the people who would be likely to challenge the president would not be coming to me for advice," McConnell said.

Serious primary challenges against sitting presidents are rare, but Trump could potentially face challenges from a number of top Republicans, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) who has left the door open to mounting a presidential bid.

Haley denied that she would be a candidate for office in 2020 in her resignation letter, made public Tuesday, and made similar comments to reporters at the White House.

"I will say this, for all of you that are going to ask about 2020, no, I am not running for 2020," Haley said Tuesday. "I can promise you what I'll be doing is campaigning for [Trump]."