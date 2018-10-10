Trump will 'probably' attend campaign rally despite hurricane

Trump said it would be unfair to scrap the rally on short notice because he said "thousands of people" have been waiting hours to see him speak.

"Well, I hear they have thousands of people lined up and so we are in a little bit of a quagmire," he told reporters at the White House.

"I don't want to disappoint people. So, we'll probably go because what are you going to do? Tell thousands of people who've been waiting there all night that we're not coming? That's not fair either," he said.

Trump has previously scrapped campaign stops due to storms, canceling rallies last month in Missouri and Mississippi in the wake of Hurricane Florence, which pounded the Carolinas.

While the president said it is too late to cancel Wednesday's event, it is possible he could pull the plug on planned stops on Friday and Saturday in Ohio and Kentucky, respectively.

The president earlier Wednesday said he might travel to areas affected by Hurricane Michael on Sunday or Monday to survey the damage.

The hurricane made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday as a devastating Category 4 storm, unleashing high winds and rain that could result in widespread property damage and flooding across the South.

Trump participated in a hurricane preparedness briefing earlier at the White House and expressed confidence that emergency management officials would respond properly to the "very dangerous" storm.

"We have our people ready. We are really ready in Florida and frankly Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina. We're very ready and I think it'll be just fine," he said.