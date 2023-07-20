Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd argued some GOP voters think former President Trump is “boring” when talking about the same topics on the campaign trail.

“Here’s what I’m hearing on the ground today: I’m in New Hampshire, a lot of people are saying that they think Donald Trump is boring, and he’s talking about the same things,” Hurd said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “He’s looking backwards. He’s not looking forwards.”

“And these are people that have voted for Donald Trump twice, and they recognize that he has so much baggage,” the former Texas congressman continued. “They also recognize you shouldn’t keep secrets in your hotel, and that by doing that, you just spit in the face of the men and women that are putting themselves in harm’s way every single day and every single night keeping us safe.”

Hurd, who served in the House from 2015 to 2021 and also worked as an undercover CIA officer, has been an outspoken critic of Trump. The former congressman launched his long-shot bid for the White House this month, joining a crowded field of Republicans challenging Trump for the GOP nomination.

Pointing to differences between national and local polls of the race, Hurd argued that if Trump is the party’s nominee again, then “we are giving four more years to Joe Biden.”

He also alluded to legal issues surrounding Trump, who said earlier this week he received notification he is a target of the federal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“[W]hen we always talk about his baggage, we can’t talk about other problems that are going on,” he said.

Hurd has said he won’t sign a Republican National Committee (RNC) pledge to back the eventual GOP nominee for president in 2024. The RNC requires candidates to sign a loyalty pledge, among other criteria like fundraising and polling benchmarks, to qualify for the first GOP debate in August.