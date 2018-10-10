53K Georgia voter registration applications on hold in Kemp's office: report

There are over 53,000 voter registration applications on hold in Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp's (R) office, according to a new Associated Press report.

A majority of the applicants on that list are black, which many critics have pointed to as proof of Georgia's voter suppression of its African-American population, according to the The Associated Press.

Many of these voter applications are on hold due to Kemp's "exact match" verification process, which requires an applicant's information to match exactly with what is listed by the state's Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration.

Voting rights advocates, including Kemp's Democratic opponent for governor Stacey Abrams, have claimed Kemp's "exact match" policy discriminates against black and minority voters. They point to the fact that 70 percent of the held-up applicants are black, the AP reported.

Georiga's population is about 30 percent black, according to census estimates.

Kemp is blaming a voter registration project launched by Abrams for the racial disparities under the "exact match," the AP reported. He told the news service that the New Georgia Project, which Abrams headed a Georgia House Minority Leader in 2013, was disorganized when it sought to register large swaths of the state's population.

The New Georgia Project targeted black voters.

Kemp's office said the disparity could be explained by "the higher usage of one method of registration among one particular demographic group," according to the AP.

Voting rights have become a point of deep contention in the Georgia governor's race, with Abrams calling Kemp "a remarkable architect of voter suppression."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia in August accused one of the state's counties of trying to make it harder for African-Americans to vote when the Randolph County elections closed seven of its nine polling locations.

Election security has also emerged as a central issue in the state, with a Georgia coalition filing a lawsuit over the summer over the state's use of electronic voting machines. The lawsuit claimed Georgia's election security would improve if the state adopted paper ballots for the November elections, pointing out that the electronic system has been probed by Russian hackers, but a federal judge ruled against the coalition in September.