US Chamber launches tax reform ads in top Senate races

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will launch new TV and digital ads in Arizona and Tennessee on Thursday, highlighting the Republican Senate candidates’ votes to pass the GOP tax law.

The new ads, which were shared first with The Hill, are the Chamber’s first foray into both Arizona and Tennessee, home to two competitive Senate races that Republicans are looking to defend in November.

Reps. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnVoter registration surges after Taylor Swift's Instagram post Trump likes Taylor Swift '25 percent less' after Tennessee endorsement Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE (R-Tenn.) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Election Countdown: Big fundraising numbers in fight for Senate | Haley resigns in surprise move | Says she will back Trump in 2020 | Sanders hitting midterm trail | Collins becomes top Dem target | Takeaways from Indiana Senate debate Sinema announces raising nearly million in third quarter MORE (R-Ariz.), who are running in top Senate races this cycle, both voted in favor of the GOP’s tax plan, which was signed into law late last year. Republicans are looking to protect — and try to expand — their 51-49 seat majority.

The Chamber has been running a number of ads this year that promote the tax cuts, which they believe could boost GOP chances in protecting their majorities.

“Tennessee’s economy is thriving, and we can’t risk Washington liberals turning back the clock,” the narrator in the Tennessee ad says. “Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn fought to pass historic tax reform.”

Republicans are playing defense in Arizona's and Tennessee’s Senate races where two GOP senators are retiring.

Blackburn faces former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the race to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerGOP on timing of Haley’s announcement: 'Unusual' and 'odd' Washington Post on missing Saudi journalist: 'We demand to know the truth' McConnell: Dems 'overplayed their hand' on Kavanaugh MORE (R-Tenn.). Meanwhile, McSally is running against Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to succeed outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeBudowsky: Code red alert to Democrats Susan Collins shows the eloquence of Margaret Chase Smith Sinema announces raising nearly million in third quarter MORE (R-Ariz.).

They both face tough challenges from their Democratic opponents in traditionally red states. But recent polling shows the races trending more in Republicans’ favor.

The Chamber has been touting the benefits of the tax law in other states across the country with competitive House and Senate races.

The business-friendly group ran ads in nine House districts, many of which are top battlegrounds that Democrats are targeting in an effort to take back the House. Democrats need to flip 23 seats to regain the House majority.

The Chamber has also run similar spots in Missouri and Florida, where Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillKavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger Democrats won’t let Kavanaugh debate die The Memo: Sprint to midterms is on, as Kavanaugh furor reverberates MORE (Mo.) and Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Senators face Wednesday vote on Trump health plans rule | Trump officials plan downtime for ObamaCare website | Lawmakers push for action on reducing maternal deaths GOP senator wants Apple, Amazon to give briefing on reported Super Micro hack O'Rourke to appear solo in CNN town hall MORE (Fla.) are playing defense in states that President Trump Donald John TrumpUniversity offering course on 'Trumpaganda' Fiancee of missing Saudi journalist appeals to Trump for help Grassley says he wouldn't consider a Supreme Court nomination in 2020 MORE won in 2016.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been actively running against the tax law, arguing that it benefits wealthy individuals and corporations over middle-class families.