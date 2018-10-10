Live coverage: Blackburn, Bredesen clash in Tennessee Senate debate

Former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen and Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnVoter registration surges after Taylor Swift's Instagram post Trump likes Taylor Swift '25 percent less' after Tennessee endorsement Election Countdown: Midterm fight heats up over Kavanaugh | McConnell sees energized base | Dems look to women to retake House | How suburban voters could decide control of Congress | Taylor Swift backs Tennessee Dems | Poll shows Cruz up 5 in Texas MORE (R-Tenn.) are set to square off Wednesday night in the final debate of their Senate race.

Blackburn appears to have taken the lead in the race, according to recent polls. But Democrats are still optimistic about their chances of flipping the deep-red state.

The candidates last faced off in a debate on Sept. 25. The debate on Wednesday is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST.

