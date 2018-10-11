Trump Jr., Kid Rock to campaign for GOP Michigan Senate candidate John James

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpAvenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Trump Jr. Michigan Dem 'thrilled' Trump Jr. campaigning for GOP Senate hopeful Avenatti hits back at Trump Jr. over Anthony Weiner insult: You’ll be indicted MORE and Michigan-native Kid Rock will attend a rally next week in support of Michigan Senate candidate John James (R).

James touted the visit in an advertisement on Thursday, and wrote on Twitter that his campaign had moved the Oct. 17 event to a larger venue due to demand.

Kid Rock will perform two songs at the rally, and Trump Jr. will be joined by his girlfriend and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Kid Rock last year teased the possibility he would run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowTrump signs bills banning drug pricing 'gag clauses' Michigan Dem 'thrilled' Trump Jr. campaigning for GOP Senate hopeful Pharma won't tell you that you can pay less for drugs — Sen. Collins is fighting to change that MORE (D-Mich.), but ultimately conceded he did not plan to launch a campaign. James won a primary in August to secure the Republican nomination to challenge Stabenow, the three-term incumbent.

The national GOP has rallied around James in his bid to unseat Stabenow, with Vice President Pence making multiple appearances in Michigan to bolster his candidacy, and President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump repeats claim without evidence that paid protesters disrupted his rallies Five takeaways from the final Tennessee Senate debate Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida MORE endorsing the military veteran and business executive.

Trump won the state in the 2016 election by roughly 10,000 votes.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Stabenow leading James in the race by roughly 16 percentage points.

Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the seat as "likely Democrat."