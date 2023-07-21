trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump rips 2024 challengers: ‘Christie dead as his stomach band’

by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 8:02 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 8:02 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former President Trump ripped some of his challengers for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Thursday, as he continues to enjoy a wide polling lead over the crowded field.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is now beating DeSanctimonious,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Christie dead as his stomach band. ‘Aida’ Hutchinson a solid minus 1%. I’m up 44 points!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

Trump did not cite a specific poll, but a Kaplan Strategies poll released on Thursday showed the former president leading with 48 percent support among likely Republican voters, and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place, with 12 percent support.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie garnered 5 percent support in the poll, alongside South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received 3 percent and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson came in at 1 percent.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Christie for his weight, with Christie firing back last month: “Oh, like he’s some Adonis?”

“Here’s my message to him,” Christie told Fox News’s Howard Kurtz. “I don’t care what he says about me, and I don’t care what he thinks about me. And he should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he dropped the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.”

While DeSantis has struggled to make up ground on Trump since launching his campaign in May, he maintains a sizable lead over the other Republican challengers.

A polling average from FiveThirtyEight shows the Florida governor with an average of 20 percent support, followed by Pence with almost 7 percent and Ramaswamy with almost 6 percent. 

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Chris Christie Donald Trump Mike Pence Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  3. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  7. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  8. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  9. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  10. Trump’s GOP primary rivals ramp up pressure on him to debate
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by P&W Military Engines — Grassley ...
  12. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  13. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  14. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
  15. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  16. These 10 cities stay cool — even in July
  17. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more