Hogan makes case for third-party candidate in 2024 race: ‘It may be time’

by Julia Shapero - 07/21/23 10:22 AM ET
Larry Hogan
AP Photo/John Locher, File
Then-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made the case Friday for why “it may be time” to launch a third-party bid in the 2024 presidential race, as the contest continues trending toward a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump.

“An overwhelming majority of Americans are looking for something else,” Hogan said on “CNN This Morning.” “And so, when given the choice between Donald Trump, Joe Biden or neither, most Americans pick neither.”

“If we’re faced with those two choices, look, it’s very understandable why so many people in America would like to have another choice,” he added.

Hogan currently serves as national co-chairman of No Labels, a political group that has been pushing for a third-party ticket. While the former Maryland governor ruled out running under the Republican Party banner earlier this year, he also said at the time that he wasn’t ruling out a third-party bid.

The moderate Republican stirred speculation about a potential White House run earlier this week, after a Hogan-supporting PAC released a video touting the governor’s tenure and suggesting, “There’s no place in America where these very same principles cannot succeed.” Hogan also told ABC News on Tuesday that a third-party bid would be difficult but “worth trying.”

“We’re in really unprecedented, uncharted waters where we’ve never been as country, and we don’t know what it’s going to be like next spring,” Hogan said Friday when asked about the recent 2024 speculation. “And so, I left the door cracked open.”

“I think we may be at the point — we don’t know at this point — but it may be time for folks to have the courage to put the country first, rather than just continue the status quo politics as usual that we’re all fed up with,” he added.

