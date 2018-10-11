Rick Scott calls on CNN to postpone Florida Senate debate after hurricane

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) is calling on CNN to postpone a scheduled Senate debate next week as the state reels from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Michael.

Scott was set to face off against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonElection Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally GOP sees new hope to expand Senate majority US Chamber launches tax reform ads in top Senate races MORE (D-Fla.) on Tuesday in a debate hosted by the news network.

But in an email on Thursday, Scott's campaign manager said that the governor had asked CNN to delay the event for two weeks, while he dealt with the aftermath of the storm.

"Due to the catastrophic destruction caused by Hurricane Michael, Governor Scott will be solely focused on response and recovery efforts," Jackie Schutz Zeckman wrote.

"Ensuring Florida’s Panhandle and Big Bend communities can rebuild and return to their homes and jobs is top priority."

A spokesperson for Nelson's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment. It was not immediately clear if CNN had agreed to Scott's request to postpone the debate.

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City Beach on the coast of Florida's panhandle on Wednesday, making it the first Category 4 storm to strike the region in more than a century.

Authorities said that at least two people were killed in the monster storm.

The hurricane came less than a month before voters are due to cast their ballots in Florida's closely watched Senate and gubernatorial races.

Scott, who is term limited and cannot seek reelection as governor, is seeking to oust Nelson, a three-term Democrat and longtime presence in Florida politics.

The Senate race is among the closest in the country, with recent polls showing Nelson and Scott locked in a virtual dead heat. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently puts the race in the "toss-up" column.