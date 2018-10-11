Adelson spending tens of millions more to help GOP in midterms: report

Casino magnate and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson is giving tens of millions of dollars more to the Republican Party in a last-minute effort to help preserve the GOP's majorities in the House and Senate, according to Politico.

The billionaire made the contributions to the Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund, Politico reported, citing two senior Republicans familiar with the donations. The Senate Leadership Fund and Congressional Leadership Fund are super PACs dedicated to supporting Republicans in the Senate and House, respectively.

Adelson, an ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump repeats claim without evidence that paid protesters disrupted his rallies Five takeaways from the final Tennessee Senate debate Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida MORE, has long bankrolled Republican candidates and causes. His most recent contributions will likely make him the biggest GOP donor of the 2018 election cycle, Politico reported. The new contributions will be reported in filings with the Federal Election Commission by Oct. 15, according to Politico.

In May, Adelson contributed $30 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund following a meeting in Las Vegas with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanOvernight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Senate blocks Dem measure on short-term health plans | Trump signs bill banning drug price 'gag clauses' | DOJ approves Aetna-CVS merger | Juul ramps up lobbying Trump rips Dems’ embrace of 'Medicare for all': ‘The centrist Democratic Party is dead’ Menendez: Concerned about 'leadership vacuum' following Haley departure MORE (R-Wis.).

Republicans currently control both the Senate and the House, but their majorities are at risk ahead of November's midterm elections. The GOP is particularly vulnerable in the House, with many models predicting the Democrats could retake control.

The Democrats would need to flip 23 seats to take control of the House and see a net gain of two seats to take the Senate.

Adelson, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands casino and resort company, was also among Trump's largest donors during the 2016 presidential campaign.