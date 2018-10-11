California Dem hits Trump Jr. over claims of links to extremist groups

A California Democrat hit back at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump repeats claim without evidence that paid protesters disrupted his rallies Five takeaways from the final Tennessee Senate debate Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida MORE's eldest son on Thursday after Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpAvenatti proposes charity MMA fight with Trump Jr. Michigan Dem 'thrilled' Trump Jr. campaigning for GOP Senate hopeful Avenatti hits back at Trump Jr. over Anthony Weiner insult: You’ll be indicted MORE accused the candidate of links to extremist groups through the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights group.

Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat running to replace Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterPoll: Dems lead in 5 critical California House seats GOP Rep. ties opponent to terrorists Poll: GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter leads Dem opponent despite indictment MORE (R-Calif.), tweeted a picture of himself meeting then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015, questioning Trump Jr. whether he could explain why his father was meeting with a so-called "terrorist sympathizer" if the allegations were true.

His tweet followed a message from Trump Jr. calling CAIR, which Campa-Najjar has donated to, a "radical Islamist group."

"Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, before retweeting @BreitbartNews charged allegations — might want to check with POTUS. I was given security clearance from the FBI in 2013 and met with @realDonaldTrump in 2015. Do you think your father met with a terrorist sympathizer? Doubt it," responded Campa-Najjar.

CAIR has fended off allegations from right-wing organizations including Breitbart News in the past over its alleged affiliations with Hamas, the Palestinian militant group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. CAIR has repeatedly denied any affiliation with Hamas, and has condemned its terrorist activities.

Campa-Najjar's race against Hunter received nationwide attention after Hunter was indicted earlier this year on charges of misusing about $250,000 in campaign funds, while vowing to remain in the race.