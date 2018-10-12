Poll: Republican Kemp and Democrat Abrams statistically tied in Georgia governor race

Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are statistically tied in the Georgia governor’s race less than a month before the election, according to a new poll.

Kemp holds a narrow lead over Abrams — 47.7 percent to 46.3 percent — in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll released on Thursday.

The difference is well within the poll’s 2.8 percent margin of error, meaning the candidates are statistically tied.

Libertarian candidate Ted Metz earned 2.3 percent of support in the poll and 4 percent of voters said that are undecided.

If no candidate gets a majority vote, there would be a runoff in December.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Kemp with a narrow 2-point lead.

Kemp, who is Georgia’s Secretary of State and oversees elections, is facing a potential lawsuit from the Georgia NAACP.

The NAACP announced Thursday that it is preparing to sue Kemp over thousands of voter registration forms that are still on hold just weeks away from the general election.

Reports surfaced this week claiming that more than 53,000 applications from a majority of black voters have not been processed.

Abrams and Democrats accused Kemp of trying to suppress minority votes and called on her opponent to resign.

If Abrams were to win, she would become the first black woman to serve as a U.S. governor in U.S. history.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Channel 2 Action News poll was conducted Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and has a plus or minus 2.8 percent margin of error.