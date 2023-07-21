trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy clinches donor threshold for first GOP debate: campaign 

by Joe Jacquez - 07/21/23 9:45 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 07/21/23 9:45 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy walks on stage at the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has cleared the donor threshold necessary to qualify for the first GOP debate, his campaign confirmed on Friday.

Tricia McLaughlin, a senior adviser on Ramaswamy’s campaign, confirmed to The Hill that Ramaswamy had reached 65,000 unique donors — well over the required minimum of 40,000 donors.

The criteria, announced by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in June, also requires candidates to be at a polling minimum of 1 percent in at least three national polls, or at 1 percent in two national polls and one state poll from two of the early primary or caucus states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The fundraising milestone for Ramaswamy comes amid a small surge in momentum.

The entrepreneur currently sits in third place in national contests for the GOP primary, according to the latest polling average from FiveThirtyEight. At 6.8 percent support, Ramaswamy’s average support is up more than four points in the last month, and above the RNC’s threshold.

Ramaswamy on Friday took a swipe at the current GOP frontrunner for the party’s nomination, former President Donald Trump — a tactic he has largely avoided.

The candidate claimed Trump may be too polarizing to advance the party’s agenda while at a steakhouse town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to NBC News.

“Here’s a reality about my friend, Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy said. “I respect what he did, but it’s just a fact, it’s not even his fault — 30 percent of this country becomes psychiatrically ill when he’s in the White House.”

Despite the criticism, Ramaswamy is one of many candidates that has stuck behind the former president amid his legal woes, even calling a potential indictment over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the Capitol a “bad idea.”

But his rise in the polls may suggest a change in strategy for his campaign.

The first GOP debate is set for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, and will be moderated by Fox News.

The Hill’s Caroline Vakil contributed to this report.

Tags Donald Trump Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  2. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  3. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  4. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  5. JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr.’s White House bid ‘an ...
  6. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  7. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  8. Republicans rush to defend Jason Aldean and ‘Try That in a Small Town’
  9. Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Org just ahead of trial
  10. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  11. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  12. How Jimmy Carter has changed the conversation around hospice
  13. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  14. Texas A&M president resigns over hiring controversy around Black editor
  15. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  16. Harvard ‘alien hunter’ UFO claims grab attention ahead of House hearing  
  17. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  18. Parents to be notified if student identifies as transgender in California ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23