Americans are lukewarm on Biden, Trump as 2024 nears: poll

by Tara Suter - 07/22/23 11:28 AM ET
President Biden and former President Donald Trump
Greg Nash
President Biden and former President Donald Trump

A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll showed Americans aren’t enthusiastic about a potential 2024 matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When asked to choose between the two presidents in a hypothetical 2024 race, both politicians received support from less than 50 percent of registered U.S. voters surveyed, with Biden at 47 percent and Trump at 43 percent. People who said they were not sure or would not vote made up 9 percent and 4 percent, respectively, of the respondents.

The poll also asked all respondents if they “approved” of Biden’s “handling” of the presidency, with only 40 percent saying they “strongly” or “somewhat” did so. Only 38 percent said they had a “very” or “somewhat” favorable opinion of Trump.

Both presidents also received low perceptions of fitness for the highest office in the U.S. Neither was deemed particularly “fit to serve another term as president,” with 27 percent of respondents saying Biden would be, and 36 percent saying Trump would.

The results come from a sample of 1,638 U.S. adults who took the online survey from July 13 to July 17, 2023. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percent.

