GOP candidate says he chose bad 'metaphor' with face-stomping comments

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner (R) took down a video saying that he would "stomp all over" Gov. Tom Wolf's face Friday, stating that he had chosen a "poor metaphor" in making the comments.

Wagner said that "I shouldn't have said what I said" in the Facebook video livestreamed Friday.

I've taken down the video I made earlier today. Here's why:https://t.co/h67652zjc5 — Scott R. Wagner (@realScottWagner) October 12, 2018

Wagner told PennLive.com that he meant his remarks as a "metaphor for how he will approach the final stretch of the campaign."

The remarks had been criticized by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseDemocrats must end mob rule The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence Poll: Republicans narrowly prefer Jordan to lead House GOP MORE (R-La.), who has been going after Democrats for their rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Scalise, who was seriously wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice last year, said "there is absolutely no place in our politics for this kind of rhetoric."

These comments are totally unacceptable. As I’ve said many times before, there is absolutely no place in our politics for this kind of rhetoric. https://t.co/7GgDITKGM9 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 12, 2018

Wolf is heavily favored in the contest, with a number of polls showing he has a double-digit lead.