Virginia GOP says Democratic candidate ‘hates America’

The Republican Party of Virginia in a new campaign on social media declared that Democrat Leslie Cockburn, a House candidate running against Republican Denver Riggleman, “hates America."

The organization released an attack ad against Cockburn on its official social media accounts Friday.

“Leslie Cockburn: hates veterans, hates ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], hates Israel,” the post reads. “Basically, Leslie Cockburn hates America.”

The attack ad was first reported by The Washington Post. Riggleman, Cockburn's opponent, declined to comment to the newspaper on the campaign.

Cockburn’s campaign manager blasted the GOP for the post and condemned Riggleman for remaining silent.

“Leslie is stunned that Denver wouldn’t condemn the GOP’s baseless attack on her love of country,” Cockburn campaign manager Louise Bruce said in a statement. “While Leslie and Denver may disagree on the issues ... we can all share a common patriotism and devotion to our United States.”

John Findlay, executive director of the Virginia GOP, defended the party’s social media campaign against Cockburn.

“She called ICE agents the Gestapo,” Findlay told the Post. “She insulted our veterans. She blames American foreign policy for everything that’s wrong in the world. What more do we need — a tape of her saying she hates apple pie?”

Findlay was referencing a book that Cockburn co-wrote with her husband several years ago that was critical of America’s alliance with Israel.

When President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden: Trump is 'trashing American values' New York Times asks judge to unseal search warrants used for Cohen raid Trump: 'Robert E. Lee was a great general' MORE implemented a "zero tolerance" policy earlier this year, Cockburn compared immigration agents separating migrant families to “the new Gestapo.”

Cockburn, a former “60 Minutes” producer, went head-to-head with Riggleman on veteran’s issues during a debate earlier this week.

Riggleman is veteran himself and served as chief of intelligence for the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squad, the Post noted.

Cockburn suggested that she had more credibility on the war on Afghanistan because she was on the ground reporting on it.

Riggleman was planning bombing raids from the distant island Diego Garcia, Cockburn pointed out during the debate.

Cockburn’s husband, Andrew Cockburn, inflamed the fight even more when he suggested in a tweet that Riggleman had spent his time in the military “snorkeling off Diego Garcia,” the Post reported.

He deleted the tweet and shut down his Twitter account.

Is this why Andrew Cockburn deleted his Twitter account? pic.twitter.com/0HD7ldpG6P — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) October 12, 2018

The Cook Political Report rates the race between the two as leaning Republican, giving Riggleman an edge in keeping the seat currently held by Rep. Tom Garrett Thomas (Tom) Alexander GarrettVirginia reps urge Trump to declare federal emergency ahead of Hurricane Florence GOP lawmaker: FBI told me Russia contributed to last year's violence at Charlottesville rally Virginia GOP House candidate: I’m not into ‘Bigfoot erotica,’ it’s an ‘anthropological study’ MORE (R) in GOP hands.