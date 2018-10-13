Kamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisElection Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas Trump on Holder 'kick them' comments: 'He better be careful what he's wishing for' Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally MORE (D-Calif.) will campaign in Iowa for the first time later this month, increasing speculation that she could be preparing for a possible 2020 presidential run, according to multiple reports.

The Democrat is expected to campaign on Oct. 22-23 in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, with other events likely to be added, Politico reported.

Harris's trip will come after her visit to South Carolina, an early-voting state and the first Southern state to hold a primary during the primary season.

Harris has raised more than $5 million this year for party candidates and said recently that she would "take a look" at a possible 2020 presidential run following November's midterm elections.

Harris's office did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for confirmation of the campaign stop.

Other possible 2020 contenders are already making their way to the Hawkeye State.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocrats will never win if they condone all this raging hostility The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows Trump rails against Dems at Pennsylvania rally as Hurricane Michael batters Florida MORE (D-N.J.) visited Iowa last week, appearing at a number of events to campaign for 2018 midterm candidates. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders blasts Georgia over voter registrations: 'Cowardly Republicans' are 'blatantly suppressing the vote' Democrats must end mob rule The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence MORE (I-Vt.) is also set to visit Iowa later this month as he campaigns for Democratic candidates in the midterms.