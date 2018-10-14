Biden leads crowded field of Dems in potential 2020 matchup: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: Trump is 'trashing American values' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — Big haul for O'Rourke | Senators press Trump to get tougher on Saudis | Kavanaugh tensions linger The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence MORE leads a crowded field of potential 2020 Democrats, according to a new poll from CNN and SSRS.

One-third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents polled selected Biden as their choice to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpDave Chappelle: Trump 'speaking to a very small choir' in an 'eclectic' country Three reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Alabama grocery store says it won't sell Pepsi products with NFL logo to oppose kneeling protests MORE in 2020.

Other popular choices included Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBloomberg visits New Hampshire, fueling 2020 speculation Kamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time Sanders blasts Georgia over voter registrations: 'Cowardly Republicans' are 'blatantly suppressing the vote' MORE (I-Vt.) with 13 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time Harris accuses GOP of ‘weaponizing’ 2020 Census Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE (D-Calif.) at 9 percent.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump attacks Democrat in Ohio governor's race Warren responds to 'arrogant woman' insult: 'Was I tough on John Kelly? ... You bet I was' Warren calls Zinke, deputy 'corrupt' over lobbying ties MORE (Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKamala Harris to campaign in Iowa for first time Democrats will never win if they condone all this raging hostility The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows MORE (N.J.) were also possible candidates.

Biden has consistently polled ahead of other Democrats and Trump in a number of surveys about potential 2020 showdowns.

But the former VP has not yet said whether he plans to run, saying last week that he is not running for president “at this point.”

The CNN poll also found that 46 percent of Americans say they think Trump will win reelection, a six-point increase from when the same question was asked in March. Another 47 percent think he will not win a second term.

The poll was conducted from October 4 to 7 among 1,009 adults. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.