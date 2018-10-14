Trump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada

President Trump Donald John TrumpDave Chappelle: Trump 'speaking to a very small choir' in an 'eclectic' country Three reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Alabama grocery store says it won't sell Pepsi products with NFL logo to oppose kneeling protests MORE is scheduled to make three more campaign stops this week to bolster Republicans in key Senate races in the western U.S., his campaign announced late Saturday.

The president will make trips during the second half of the week to Montana, Arizona and Nevada, where Republican Senate candidates are locked in tight races that could help determine control of the upper chamber.

Trump will travel Thursday to Missoula, Mont., where he will likely stump for Matt Rosendale, who is attempting to unseat incumbent Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSenate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows Kavanaugh becomes new flashpoint in midterms defined by anger MORE (D) in a state that Trump won by 20 points.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a "toss-up," and a RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Tester with a 3 percentage point lead in his re-election bid.

On Friday, the president will also make a trip to Mesa, Ariz., where he is expected to boost Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcSally campaign posts video of Sinema calling Arizona 'meth lab of democracy' Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows MORE (R) in her race against Rep. Krysten Sinema Kyrsten Lea SinemaGeorge W. Bush, Mitt Romney to visit Arizona to boost Martha McSally Poll: Most voters unlikely to change support in key Senate races based on Kavanaugh proceedings Poll: Older Arizona voters favor Trump MORE (D). The two women are vying to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcSally campaign posts video of Sinema calling Arizona 'meth lab of democracy' Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas Jeff Flake: I hope that somebody runs in primary against Trump MORE (R-Ariz.).

The race is considered a "toss-up" by Cook, and RealClearPolitics shows McSally with a narrow lead of 0.3 percentage points.

Former President George W. Bush and Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHow America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally Dem hopes for House majority run through Minnesota suburbs MORE (R) are expected to stop in Arizona in the coming days to help bolster McSally's support among more moderate Republicans.

Trump on Saturday will return to Nevada for another appearance likely in support of Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerCornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas Senate heads home to campaign after deal on Trump nominees Progressives furious about Senate judicial nominee deal MORE (R-Nev.), who is one of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for re-election. The president was in Las Vegas for a rally roughly three weeks ago in the state that he lost to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonData for millions of Trump supporters up for rent: report Time to restore our democracy Bloomberg visits New Hampshire, fueling 2020 speculation MORE in 2016 by 2 points.

Cook Political Report rates the Nevada race as a "toss-up," while a RealCearPolitics average of polls shows Heller with an edge of 2 percentage points.

Trump has held a flurry of campaign rallies in recent weeks as he attempts to aid Republicans hoping to hold onto majorities in the Senate and House. He has in recent weeks taken trips to Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas and West Virginia, among other locations.