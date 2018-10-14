Poll: Democrats' lead in House races growing

The Democrats' lead in the race for control of the House is expanding ahead of next month's midterm elections, according to a new poll.

An updated CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker released Sunday projects Democrats to hold 226 seats in the House to Republicans' 209 seats following November's elections.

Democrats, who are currently the minority in the House and the Senate, would need to flip at least 23 seats to take control of the lower chamber.

The CBS tracker has a margin of error of 14 seats, meaning the model still gives Republicans a chance of retaining control of the House.

When the tracker was last updated in August, Democrats were expected to win 222 seats, or four fewer than in the newest projection.

CBS also ran two additional models for the tracker: one that assumes high voter turnout and one that assumes low voter turnout.

According to the tracker, Democrats will have a better chance to win control if there is high voter turnout in the midterms.

In the high voter turnout scenario, Democrats would control 235 seats following the elections. In the low voter turnout scenario, Republicans would keep their majority by one seat, controlling 218 seats to the Democrats' 217.

The survey's results were based on interviews with 4,831 registered voters from Oct. 9 to 12.