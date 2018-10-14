Romney defends Trump’s policies as ‘effective,' disputes he led 'never Trump' movement

Utah Senate candidate and former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHow America’s urban-rural divide is changing the Democratic Party Election Countdown: Florida candidates face new test from hurricane | GOP optimistic about expanding Senate majority | Top-tier Dems start heading to Iowa | Bloomberg rejoins Dems | Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally Dem hopes for House majority run through Minnesota suburbs MORE claimed Saturday that he wasn't a leader in the "never Trump" movement among conservatives, and said some of the president's policies have been "pretty effective."

Romney was asked following a rally in support of Arizona Senate candidate Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcSally campaign posts video of Sinema calling Arizona 'meth lab of democracy' Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem path to a Senate majority narrows MORE (R) about where he stands with Trump given his fierce criticism of the president during the 2016 campaign.

"You led the never Trump movement. I mean, what happened with that?" a reporter asked, in a video posted online.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don’t think that was the case," Romney responded. "President Trump Donald John TrumpDave Chappelle: Trump 'speaking to a very small choir' in an 'eclectic' country Three reasons Mueller may not charge Trump with obstruction Alabama grocery store says it won't sell Pepsi products with NFL logo to oppose kneeling protests MORE was not the person I wanted to become the nominee of our party, but he’s president now. The policies he’s promoted have been pretty effective, and I support a lot of those policies."

When asked about his stance on President Trump, Mitt Romney denies that he led the Never Trump movement. Seen here at a gaggle after a rally for #AZSen candidate @MarthaMcSally pic.twitter.com/cFDJC1RmQ8 — Meghan Keneally (@mkeneally) October 12, 2018

He then pivoted to discussing McSally's tight Senate race in Arizona, which he said will determine whether the country will be "guided by conservative principles, or are we going to take a sharp turn left."

Romney during the 2016 campaign delivered a speech blasting then-candidate Trump as a "phony," and a "fraud" who was "playing members of the American public for suckers."

The 2012 GOP presidential nominee and Trump have since patched things up, with the president offering his endorsement as Romney seeks to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchGOP fractured over filling Supreme Court vacancies in 2020 George W. Bush, Mitt Romney to visit Arizona to boost Martha McSally Romney calls family separations ‘dark chapter’ in US history MORE (R-Utah) in the Senate.

Romney has asserted that while he agrees with Trump on a number of policy issues, he will speak out against the president on issues where he disagrees.