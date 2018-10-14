Poll: Dems up 11 points on generic congressional ballot

A Washington Post/ABC News poll released early Sunday shows Democrats with an 11-point lead over Republicans on a generic congressional ballot just weeks before the midterm elections.

Fifty-three percent of registered voters would choose a Democratic candidate in their district, according to the new survey, while 42 percent would vote for a Republican.

Ninety-five percent of Democrats would choose their party’s candidate, compared to 93 percent of Republicans who would select the GOP candidate on the ballot.

Just more than half of independents — 52 percent — would select the Democratic candidate while 38 percent would vote for the Republican.

A similar poll conducted in late August showed Democrats with a 14-point lead on the generic ballot.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats in order to regain the House majority.

Some 1,144 adults and 991 registered voters were questioned in the latest survey, which was conducted Oct. 8-11. The results have a 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

Democrats hold a 7.3-point lead over Republicans on the generic congressional ballot according to a RealClearPolitics average of surveys.