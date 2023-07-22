trending:

Campaign

Pence in New Hampshire says he’s ‘not interested in trading insults’ with Trump

by Julia Shapero - 07/22/23 8:09 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence points as he addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Greg Nash)

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that he’s “not interested in trading insults” with former President Trump after a voter at a meet-and-greet in New Hampshire pushed him to “stand up” to his onetime boss.

“Some people think we did a fair amount of standing up two and a half years ago,” Pence argued, according to ABC News, in an apparent reference to his decision to certify the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, in the face of pressure from Trump.

However, the former vice president suggested that his campaign is more focused on “laying out the choice for the American people” in the election than going back and forth with Trump.

“I’m not interested in trading insults with my old friend. I’m not,” Pence said, according to ABC News. “And some people think that’s the way to win the presidency. I don’t. But laying out the choice for the American people, we’ve been doing it. We’ll keep doing it.”

Pence’s remarks came in response to a comment from a registered Independent at the meet-and-greet, who said he would “love” to see Pence as president.

However, the voter added, “I’m just gonna give you an honest comment. I don’t believe you ever will be until the day you stand up to that man.”

A recent New Hampshire poll showed Pence garnering just 1 percent support among likely Republican primary voters in the Granite State. Trump maintained a sizable lead over the crowded field of GOP candidates in the poll, with 37 percent support, despite dropping several points.

The former vice president is performing slightly better in the national polls, with about 6.6 percent support on average, according to FiveThirtyEight.

